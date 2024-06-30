Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi are turning up the heat this summer with their swoon-worthy romance.

The Stranger Things star, 20, and her new husband, 22, just blessed our Instagram feeds with some love-soaked snapshots that have fans everywhere feeling all the feels.

Brown shared a photo dump via Instagram, which featured some pictures of the newlyweds sharing a smooch in a photo booth. In one photo the couple shares an adorable kiss on the lips, while another features Bongiovi giving her a kiss on the cheek as she puckers her lips.

“Cannolis and love,” she captioned the Saturday, June 29 post.

Elsewhere in the photo dump, the Enola Holmes star shared a snap of London’s Big Ben and New York’s renowned Ferrara Italian bakery. She also included a shot of her sandwiched in a hug by two gal pals and an image of a white swan.

The cute love-filled photo comes about a month after Brown and Bongiovi quietly tied the knot. Bongiovi’s father, rock legend Jon Bon Jovi, gushed about the pair’s nuptials in an interview with the BBC’s The One Show on Tuesday, May 28.

“They’re great, they’re absolutely fantastic,” the rockstar said. “It was a very small family wedding and the bride looked gorgeous and Jake is happy as can be.”

Brown and Bongiovi announced their engagement in April 2023 after two years of dating. A few months later, Brown opened up about how they met, revealing that they first connected on Instagram, instantly hitting it off from their initial conversation.

“I was curious about him and wanted to learn more,” she told The Sunday Times in August 2023. “From our very first chat, I knew he was going to play a significant role in my life. After we met, it was clear we never wanted to be apart.”

Brown also mentioned that while it’s difficult to “pinpoint” why she knows Bongiovi is her perfect match, she has no doubts.

“It’s just the feeling of knowing that this is the person you want to spend your life with,” she explained. “I think so much of life involves overthinking. The one thing that was perfectly clear to me was him.”