Look out world, Millie Bobby Brown is growing on up! The Stranger Things star is one step closer to being a legal driver as she revealed on Thursday, May 23, that she passed her learner’s permit exam.

Brown, 15, shared the exciting news with her 18.6 million Instagram followers by posting a photo of herself smiling while concentrating in the driver’s seat.

“I passed! Yay,” she captioned the post. “Watch out cuz MBB is on the road…(with a parent or supervisor over 21 with a valid license lol).”

The Godzilla: King of the Monsters actress was supported by many after sharing her big announcement on Thursday. Netflix, the streaming giant behind her acclaimed sci-fi series, joked that they “have a valid license” and offered to “supervise” her doing doughnuts “in the Netflix parking lot.”

Supermodel Karlie Kloss then volunteered to teach Brown how to drive successfully by commenting that she is “over 21 with a valid license” alongside an emoji of a person raising her hand. Mario Lopez, for his part, wished the star a simple “congrats” and “good luck.”

“Like we don’t have enough crazy drivers in this country,” Matthew Lewis, who is best known for playing Neville Longbottom in the Harry Potter films, jokingly commented. “Nice one Mills.”

While Brown is still a teen at heart, the English talent has offered up some very mature responses to many pressing issues that society is currently facing.

After being interviewed by Orlando Bloom for Glamour UK’s May digital issue dedicated to activism, she admitted to being so severely bullied that she switched schools twice. She then addressed encountering bullying comments on social media, which is something she said that “genuinely hurts.” However, she also recognized the positive side of social media.

“Being in this industry, we have become so aware of negativity, and it’s made me appreciate the love so much more,” she said. “People receive so much love on social media and then only focus on the hate.”

