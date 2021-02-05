Miranda Lambert Husband Brendan McLoughlin Thankful After Hit-and-Run

Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin are counting their blessings after a frightening hit-and-run accident cut their road trip short.

The country musician, 37, shared a series of photos from the getaway via Instagram on Thursday, February 4, revealing the terrifying details in the caption.

According to her social media post, the accident occurred while she and McLoughlin, 29, were making their way back to Tennessee.

“Y’all we made it home to Nashville. A few days earlier than planned. On the way back, we stopped in Greensboro, GA, to have a few restful days at Lake Oconee. I actually picked that spot for an overnight because it mapped perfectly for our trip but when we got there I didn’t want to leave. We stayed an extra day because it was so beautiful. … Unfortunately, on the way home going through Atlanta, an a–hole in a small car with temp plates was driving erratically and tried to squeeze between us and an [sic] semi truck going 70 on I-20 W. It hit the Airstream on the passenger side and sent us into the left lane.”

The pair were not injured, fortunately, but were shaken up by the experience. Their trailer was also damaged but in working condition. Lambert explained, “We fishtailed pretty good but got on the shoulder as quickly as possible to assess the damage. Nobody was hurt thank the good Lord. But nobody stopped either and the car sped away. (Cool Bro).”

She added: “We are so thankful that nothing worse happened.”

Lambert had been updating fans throughout her travels with McLoughlin. On January 31, she shared a series of photos from the trip, telling followers they had just been in Asheville, North Carolina. The “Bluebird” singer shared that it was her “first time there,” calling the experience “pretty magical.”

She wrote, “We visited the Builtmore [sic] Estate. It was absolutely stunning. You can feel the history and heart that was put into that property as soon as you step foot on the grounds. One last thing. … We have the pups along on this trip and Delta Dawn pulled her back out so I wanna say a big thank you nice people at MedVet Asheville for taking such good care of her. She’s doing fine! Needless to say, we will be back very soon, Asheville, NC!”

Lambert and the former NYPD officer celebrated their second wedding anniversary on January 26. Both marked the occasion with sweet Instagram posts for one another.

“2 years hitched!!” the Texas native gushed.

McLoughlin, meanwhile, captioned his post, “Happy anniversary to this amazing woman. @mirandalambert.” He added a fire emoji.

The couple tied the knot in January 2019 in Tennessee after less than three months of dating. Lambert broke the news on social media a month later.

“In honor of Valentine’s Day I wanted to share some news. I met the love of my life. And we got hitched!” she revealed at the time. “My heart is full. Thank you Brendan McLoughlin for loving me for … Me.”

Lambert was previously married to Blake Shelton from May 2011 to July 2015. The Voice coach, for his part, is now engaged to Gwen Stefani.