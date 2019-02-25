Back to the Big Apple! Miranda Lambert and her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, were spotted arriving in New York City on Monday, February 25, after a weekend in Nashville.

Inside Edition reports that the twosome, who secretly tied the knot last month, sat in first class and enjoyed a champagne toast on the plane. After Lambert, 35, and McLoughlin, 27, touched down in NYC, they were seen walking through the airport with locked arms.

The “Tin Man” singer announced on February 16 that she and the NYC police officer had secretly tied the knot. Us Weekly later confirmed the twosome met nearly three months before the nuptials.

“In honor of Valentine’s Day I wanted to share some news. I met the love of my life. And we got hitched!” Lambert captioned a photo from the wedding. “My heart is full. Thank you Brendan Mcloughlin for loving me for…. me. #theone.”

Along with Keith Urban, Lambert was a surprise guest at Dierks Bentley’s Nashville concert at Bridgestone Arena on Friday, February 22. The trio performed a medley of country hits by Loretta Lynn, the Dixie Chicks and Hank Williams.

“What can I say about these two and this moment here tonight at Bridgestone Arena, other than it’s just good to have pals,” Bentley captioned a photo of himself, Lambert and Urban via Instagram. “Someone like @keithurban, who I sent a text to two days ago that literally started with ‘I hate myself for even texting this, so please just say no, but I’m playing Bridgestone tomorrow night…..’ And @mirandalambert, who I randomly bumped into yesterday in nashville, who asked about the show and said she and her husband were thinking about coming down.”

The “Different for Girls” singer added: “A lot of laughs in the dressing room 20 minutes before my band and I walked on stage, working something up. The best.”

The performance marked Lambert’s first performance since she confirmed her nuptials.

Three days after McLoughlin met Lambert on the set of Good Morning America in November 2018, he welcomed his first child, a son named Landon, with his ex Kaihla Rettinger. Lambert, meanwhile, was previously married to Blake Shelton from 2011 to 2015.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!