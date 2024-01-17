Miranda Lambert is grateful for husband Brendan McLoughlin and his brutal honesty.

“My husband tells me the truth. He gives me harsh reality, and I love it,” Lambert, 40, said on the Tuesday, January 16, episode of the Tamron Hall Show. “I like to say he calls me on my s–t, which I love, because everybody needs somebody in their life like a truth-teller.

The singer said McLoughlin, 31, is a bit more “harsh” compared to her mother, Beverly, adding, “He’s very New York about it.” Lambert, however, appreciates McLoughlin’s feedback on her work.

Lambert and McLoughlin started dating in 2018 after meeting on the set of Good Morning America. They got married the following January after less than one year together.

Following their whirlwind romance, Lambert said her relationship with McLoughlin took a surprising turn due to the coronavirus crisis.

“If newlyweds can survive a pandemic, then I think we’re good, you know?” she joked during an interview on New York’s Country 94.7 in June 2020. “It’s a good test. The first month, I had a lot of fun. Well, not fun, but I was like, ‘OK, we’re off. We’ll probably be back on the road in a couple of months.’ … There’s stuff to do, it’s just the adjusting of not knowing when I’m going to work again. It’s uneasy.”

The pandemic ultimately helped strengthen Lambert and McLoughlin’s marriage.

“We didn’t date very long before we got married,” Lambert, who was previously married to Blake Shelton from 2011 to 2015, explained on SiriusXM’s The Storme Warren Show in February 2021. “And so we sort of got to just really, really, really get to know each other. ‘Cause it was just us two with no distraction, at my farm outside of Nashville. And so I was really thankful for it, because it made us really strong.”

She added: “A lot of couples, especially a lot of my friends, don’t really see their significant other because we’re in different directions all the time. But with everything that happened last year, I think everybody was forced to sort of reconnect with themselves and with people that they really love and that are close to them.”

A source has since told Us Weekly that McLoughlin has remained “ride-or-die” when it comes to Lambert’s day job as a country superstar. “He’s super supportive of her career and is with her every step of the way,” the insider said in October 2022.