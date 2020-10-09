Country girl at heart! Miranda Lambert gave fans a peek at her and husband Brendan McLoughlin’s farm life — and showed how hot her ranchhand hubby can be.

“Make hay while the sun shines y’all! ☀️,” the “Highway Vagabond” singer, 36, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, October 8.

Lambert gave two of her friends a shout-out for “getting the pony’s [sic] all fed for the winter” alongside a series of photos of her man lifting hay while shirtless.

She added the hashtags: “#haygirlhay #shirtlessfarmhusband #yourewelcome💙 #farmfresh #johndeeregreen #hayday.”

The Grammy winner was all smiles as she worked alongside McLoughlin, who got his hands dirty wearing a baseball cap, beige pants and no shirt, on her Tennessee property.

The retired New York City police officer showed off his toned body while loading barrels of hay onto a tractor bed, which Lambert later sat on and posed for a photo in her cowboy boots, black pants, gray tee and baseball hat.

The “Bluebird” songstress also shared a series of videos on her Instagram Story, giving fans a glimpse at how much work goes into running a farm.

Lambert showed off her strength during one clip where she hoisted a hay barrel up on the truck bed before sharing another video of her strong husband in the fields.

“Hey girl hay,” she captioned the clip. The musician also posted a snap of her and McLoughlin after a long day’s work riding in the back of a pink trailer attached to the tractor.

The couple took a seat on the floor of the rig alongside one of their dogs.

A month prior, the couple got all cleaned up for a night on the town in celebration of the 2020 Academy of Country Music Awards, during which Lambert performed in Nashville at the Bluebird Café.

“Nashville nights! Hot date , great friends and country music❤️,” the “Tin Man” singer wrote via Instagram alongside snaps from the awards show night in September. “Felt good to get gussied up for a change! #bluebird🐦 #fringe.”

Earlier in the year, the couple took a cross-country road trip amid the coronavirus pandemic after Lambert’s tour was postponed due to the health crisis.

“We camped our way to see our NY family. 6 days: 4 states: 1000 miles. Nashville to Pigeon Forge TN… Virginia to PA and then NY,” she wrote via Instagram in May. “It was a nice change of pace. Something about the highway is calming, and at the same time keeps you completely focused.”

Lambert revealed in February 2019 that she and McLoughlin had secretly tied the knot one month prior, just three months after meeting on the set of Good Morning America, where he was doing crowd control for her performance.

“I’m so happy to walk through this life with you,” Lambert wrote in an Instagram tribute on the couple’s one-year anniversary in January. “Thank you Brendan for making me the proudest wife and stepmom. You are the reason for all my new smile lines. I love you. #MrsMcLoughlin.”

She was previously married to Blake Shelton from 2011 to 2015.