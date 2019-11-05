



Now that she’s spending more time in New York City with her husband, NYPD cop Brendan McLoughlin, Miranda Lambert is getting acclimated to living in the Big Apple … if not riding the rails.

“The subway is still scary to me,” Lambert, 35, told Kelly Ford of New York’s Country 94.7 in an interview posted online on Monday, November 4. “My husband is trying to get me to chill out about it. … I don’t know how to navigate it. I’m scared of the stops. I know I won’t pay attention — I’m A.D.D. — so I’ll be daydreaming and miss my place to get out.”

Subway anxieties aside, Lambert found a creative muse in the big city, which inspired “Fire Escape” and other tracks on her newly released album, Wildcard.

“I’ve never had a fire escape before until being here. So, of course, I had to write about it — it’s new,” she explained. “Getting to just disappear and really get into the culture of the city was so good for my creativity and inspiration because it was something different.”

The Grammy winner also discussed life in New York City on NPR’s Morning Edition on Monday. “The [New York] bustle, it gives you this different energy,” she said, revealing that she made trips to NYC to visit McLoughlin, 29, almost weekly as she worked on the album. “I don’t know exactly how that translated to tape, but it definitely was a huge part of it. And I think it’s just because I was kind of open to a new thing, in all the ways: a new relationship, a new city, a new producer [Jay Joyce].”

Lambert and McLoughlin met in New York City in November 2018, three months before the singer revealed that they’d tied the knot.

“I met my husband doing press for the Pistol Annies record, this time last year,” Lambert told The New York Times last month, referring to her band with Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley. “Our record came out the day after Halloween, and we did Good Morning America. My husband was doing security there for the show.”

It was Lambert’s bandmates who spotted McLoughlin. “My girlfriends, the Annies, saw him and knew I might be ready to hang out with someone,” explained Lambert, who divorced Blake Shelton in July 2015. “They invited him to our show behind my back. They plucked him for me. My security guy Tom, he was in on it too. He said to me, ‘He’s here. And he’s pretty.’”