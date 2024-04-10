Morgan Wallen was photographed talking to a woman at Eric Church‘s Nashville bar shortly before he was arrested.

In photos published by TMZ on Wednesday, April 10, the 30-year-old country singer was spotted chatting with a brunette on the Chief’s rooftop moments before he was escorted from the bar in a police car. Wallen was wearing the same blue polo shirt that was seen in his mugshot as he stood with the woman, who donned a black miniskirt and an off-the-shoulder white top.

A second pic showed Wallen standing near where he allegedly grabbed the chair that he sent flying. According to TMZ, the image was taken at 10:50 p.m. local time on Sunday, April 7 — just minutes before the chair in question landed on the sidewalk below.

Us Weekly confirmed on Monday, April 8, that Wallen was arrested after footage of him sitting in a police car outside of Church’s bar went viral. He was charged with three counts of reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct. Wallen’s bond was set at $15,250 and he is expected to appear in court on May 3.

Metro Nashville PD confirmed to Us that officers were standing outside the bar when a chair fell from six stories above, hitting the ground nearby. Authorities were later shown a video of Wallen “lunging and throwing an object over the roof,” per the arrest report.

Wallen’s lawyer, Worrick Robinson, confirmed the singer’s arrest in a statement to Us, noting that Wallen is “cooperating fully with authorities.”

Following news of Wallen’s arrest, his ex-fiancée, KT Smith, denied having anything to do with his behavior. Days before his run-in with the law, Smith announced via Instagram on April 4 that she married Luke Scornavacco after a whirlwind engagement.

“Although it may seem like it correlates because of the timeline. I have no evidence to believe the incident had anything to do with the recent marriage announcement,” Smith, who shares 3-year-old son Indigo with Wallen, told The Daily Beast in a statement on Monday. “I cannot speak on Morgan’s behalf, but I do pray the very best for him. Praying that this was just a slip up and that he will return to the good path that he was on prior.”

Smith and Wallen dated from 2017 to 2019, welcoming their son in 2020. Shortly before Indigo’s arrival, Wallen was arrested in Nashville for public intoxication and disorderly conduct. Prosecutors later abandoned the charges, and Wallen called himself “a changed man” after becoming a father.

“It’s not just me anymore, and I’m glad it’s not. This year has been the hardest of my life in so many ways, but that’s not what I will remember it by,” he wrote via Instagram when his son was born.