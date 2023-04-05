Musician Ollie Gabriel Uses Art to Help Amputees Get Prosthetic Legs

Talent and heart. Musician Ollie Gabriel is committed to using his gifts to make a positive impact in the world.

“I just wanna do my best to inspire more people to feel limitless and own their unique magic,” the “Running Man” singer exclusively told Us Weekly while promoting his forthcoming media book Walk With Me, which is available for preorder now. Gabriel is partnering with the nonprofit organization Hope to Walk — which provides prosthetic legs to those who cannot afford them — for the release.

“It’s a dream a long time in the making to create something that combines my passion for music, visual storytelling and making an impact,” the Louisiana native said of the project. “Each Walk With Me book purchased during our launch gives an amputee in need the invaluable gift of walking again. The best part is those who support get to see the direct impact of their purchase through a personalized video made on the day the prosthetic is gifted to the amputee.”

The “All My Friends” artist — whose music blends elements of pop, rock and R&B — explained that QR codes are peppered throughout the 10 x 10 coffee table book, allowing supporters to gain exclusive ongoing access to his film and music projects. The book also features photos from Gabriel’s Camina de Santiago pilgrimage, a 630-mile journey through Spain that inspired him to create Walk With Me.

Last month, Gabriel shared a photo of him posing with an individual who had benefited from Hope to Walk’s services.

“I’m super grateful to be able to use my gifts to make a direct impact with @hopetowalkofficial. This 18-year-old young man in Guatemala hadn’t walked in over two years and I got to be a part of the joy of helping him walk again,” he captioned the Instagram shot. “Unexplainable feeling and my team and I will be giving you that opportunity as well!”

In addition to his collaboration with the nonprofit organization, the songwriter is working on a number of other projects.

“I’ve got a lot of new music ready to release, I’ve been acting, writing and producing my own stories and I’m looking forward to making my big-screen debut soon,” he told Us. Gabriel’s latest musical offering, an EP titled Here Come The Blessings, is set to be released later this month.

“I wanted to write an anthem for myself and the world that celebrated the power of gratitude and encouraged us to expect wonderful things to flow into our lives,” he said of the mini-album, noting that he’s seen the difference that “having a positive mindset” has made in his own life.

The Songland alum shared that he looks up to other artists who have brought positivity into the world through their music.

“I’d really love to collaborate with Pharrell. He’s an absolute legend and I’m so inspired by the impact that a song like ‘Happy’ made in the world,” he said. “He’s been one of my favorites for a long time because you can really feel the good intentions and vibrations in his music. I want my music to leave that same feeling in people.”

With reporting by Leanne Stanton