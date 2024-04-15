Prince Harry’s longtime friend Nacho Figueras is offering a rare look into their close relationship.

“We stay in touch a lot, which is amazing to be able to have a friendship that feels like, although sometimes we’re not together-together, we are always together,” Figueras, 47, told Hello! at the Sentebale Polo Cup. “At least in my case, [I] feel and think about him a lot.”

Figueras went on to say that “it’s always a good thing” to share a similar interest with each other, referring to polo. He played against Harry, 39, in the annual match which took place in Wellington, Florida, on Friday, April 12.

The annual event raises money for Sentebale, a charity founded by Harry and Prince Seeiso of Lesotho which raises money for young people living in Southern Africa. Meghan Markle was also photographed at the event with Harry by her side during a conversation with Figueras.

“It’s always an amazing thing to get together to do two things that I love very much, one is playing polo, playing polo with good friends, and then also to be able to do that supporting an amazing cause, like Sentebale,” Figueras told the publication.

The annual polo event took place just as news broke that Harry and Meghan, 42, would be producing two nonfiction series for Netflix, one of which follows the world of professional polo and was filmed primarily at the U.S. Open Polo Championship — and Figueras is also involved.

“We’ve been working on this for a long time,” he told Hello!. “It was always Harry’s dream and passion to share the world, what it takes to be a really competitive polo player and show polo at the highest level.”

Figueras continued: “I cannot think of many people that can be better than him to be the kickoff of this storytelling.”

Their second show for the streaming giant will star Meghan as she explores “the joys of cooking, gardening, entertaining and friendship.”

Both shows are part of the deal Harry and Meghan inked with Netflix in September 2020, months after stepping down from their respective roles as senior royals. As part of their deal, the couple planned to create original content under their Archewell Productions company that “informs but also gives hope.”

Prior to these forthcoming shows, Harry and Meghan starred in the six-part Harry & Meghan docuseries, released in December 2022, which offered an inside look at their home life in California after leaving the royal family.