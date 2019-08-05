



A painful breakup. Natalie Negrotti announced her split from her girlfriend, Stephanie, after nearly two years together.

“Moving today. One minute u have life figured out (or so u think) u think ur gunna marry someone and live happily ever after but then that doesn’t work out,” Negrotti tweeted on Sunday, August 4. “I’m 29 single and most of my friends are married with kids #hotmessexpress I can’t afford a therapist so u guys have to deal.”

The couple’s split comes less than four months after Negrotti introduced the world to Stephanie in a sweet Instagram update. The Challenge star wrote an extensive post in April to accompany a snap of herself kissing her now-ex-girlfriend on the cheek.

Negrotti revealed that she initially chose to keep their romance, which had hit the year-and-a-half mark at that point, to give Stephanie privacy from the spotlight. She also noted how she couldn’t “wait to spend my life” with the business development director.

“Stephanie is one of the kindest humans I’ve ever met. She is patient with me, understanding, kind, loving, caring, smart, beautiful, sweet, passionate, peaceful, goal oriented, PATIENT, patient and did I say patient? Lol she is everything I’ve ever wanted and dreamt of but didn’t know existed,” she wrote at the time. “She puts me first a lot and prioritizes my happiness without compromising hers. She supports me through everything. This is truly what love is and I’m so lucky to have found it.”

Before revealing her girlfriend’s identity, the Big Brother alum spoke with Us Weekly in February about her “very private” relationship with Stephanie, which began on a dating app in November 2017. “I think we have it all under control and I do want to start showing her off a little,” she added.

Negrotti first revealed she was pansexual and dating a woman during a July 2018 episode of The Challenge: Final Reckoning. She claimed that her costar Kayleigh Morris had outed her on social media for being a “lesbian,” but she disclosed the truth behind her coming out during an appearance on Us Weekly’s “Watch With Us” podcast.

“It’s been a 28-year battle for me,” she told Us in July 2018. “I wanted to set a standard because you can’t do that. There are so many teenagers and kids that commit suicide every year because they get outed inappropriately. She took something that was mine and made it her own, and she did it really in a nasty way. Outing someone is not right and I want to set that standard.”

Negrotti added that she “wanted to come out in the right way” and “turn it into something positive so that viewers that are going through the same thing that I’ve gone through don’t have to go through it for 28 years.”

