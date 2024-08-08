Actor Gabriel Olds has been arrested on seven felony sexual assault charges.

Olds, 52, was booked on Wednesday, August 7, on charges relating to alleged crimes against at least three victims. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, Olds allegedly would use his status as an alumni of Yale University — and his time in Hollywood — to attract women on dating apps.

A police investigation was launched when a woman filed a report in 2023 that Olds had raped her. Two more women have since come forward with their own claims about Olds, which date back to 2013. The unnamed victims stated that they went on consensual dates with Olds before their interactions allegedly turned into sexual assault.

Law enforcement noted that two other women had reported lesser violent sexual conduct, according to CBS News. Investigators believe there could be more victims nationwide due to Old’s travels over the years.

Detective Brent Hopkins from the LAPD said officials “heard the same story again and again” from the alleged victims.

“Mr. Olds started off as charming, but then used brutal violence to carry out these rapes,” Hopkins noted in a statement. “Some of these survivors suffered in silence for years before finding the strength to speak up. Now that he’s off the streets, we want to make sure everyone has a chance to be heard.”

Olds’ bail was set at $3.5 million and he reportedly is still in custody. The authorities are asking additional alleged victims of Olds or witnesses to the incidents to come forward.

Ahead of his arrest, Olds appeared in various movies and films since the late 1980s. His first role was in 14 Going On 30 but he also appeared on Party of Five, CSI, Law & Order, Charmed, Six Feet Under, Criminal Minds, Heroes, Private Practice, NCIS and its subsequent spinoffs: NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans.

Olds’ more recent projects include episodes of Elementary, SEAL Team, Blindspot, FBI: International and The Rookie: Feds. He had a role in the movie The Eyes of Tammy Faye, as well.

Us Weekly has reached out for comment.