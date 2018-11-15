Ready to tell his side of the story. Nelly spoke out on Thursday, November 15, after a woman filed a lawsuit against him claiming that the rapper had sexually assaulted her.

“I’ve been quiet for some time. But these baseless allegations hurt more than just me. The truth will come out, and I will be vindicated,” the 44-year-old began in a statement to Us Weekly. “These types of false allegations undermine real claims of sexual abuse / harassment by real victims.”

According to the court documents obtained by TMZ, the woman, who filed the suit as Jane Doe, alleged Nelly masturbated in front of her multiple times in December 2017 after a concert. After she allegedly told him to stop, the woman claimed he forced oral sex upon her before she was able to flee the scene. The woman is also suing Nelly’s girlfriend, Shantel Jackson, for accusing her of lying on Twitter, per TMZ.

“To go after my girlfriend as well is unfair and goes too far. Shantel has been through enough,” Nelly’s statement continued. “I am a father to a beautiful strong woman. I was raised by a strong single woman. I love them all very much.”

Back in September, Nelly settled a year-long lawsuit after a woman named Monique Greene sued him for alleged sexual assault and defamation. “Both Parties have mutually agreed to drop the lawsuit. No settlement or money changed hands,” Nelly’s Lawyer Scott Rosenbaum, confirmed to Us at the time.

While the “Just a Dream” rapper admitted to cheating on Jackson with Greene, he claimed on Thursday the pair had consensual sex.

“I own my actions and take responsibility for my conduct with Monique Greene. We had CONSENSUAL sex after meeting in a club. Period,” he said in the statement. “I have been living in the limelight for for my entire adult life. I have had zero allegations or issues in the past, I knew better! And for that I had to deal with the repercussions of my poor choice. I am repairing the trust that I broke with Shantel. I have apologized to my family and friends for the embarrassment I have caused them. And, I am committed to be a better man.”

“Monique green pursued civil legal action against me, when no

criminal charges were filed or pursued. I responded with civil claims of my own against her. Ultimately, we both agreed to dismiss our claims against each other,” Nelly continued. “Now that the same lawyer has filed or threatened to file a ‘Jane doe” lawsuit. I do NOT plan on walking away quietly. I have to speak up for my family and for the real victims strong enough to come forward and face people that have actually assaulted them.”

Nelly concluded: “I want to thank Shantel, my family, friends, and fans that have stood next to me through all of this, and know my real character.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!