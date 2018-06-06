The woman who accused Nev Schulman of sexual misconduct filed two police reports against the Catfish host with the Houston Police Department on May 25, The Blast reports.

“I have provided them with my statement and detailed accounts of what I went through,” Ayissha Morgan told the website on Tuesday, June 5. “I ask that you please respect my privacy moving forward and allow those who are handling the investigation do so without interference.”

Morgan, who appeared on the MTV docuseries in 2015, first accused Schulman, 33, of sexual misconduct in a video posted on YouTube on May 12. She claimed that he repeatedly asked to take her on a date, asked whether she was bisexual and propositioned her for sex in her hotel room, among other allegations.

“I fell into the worst possible depression after this happened,” she said in the video. “I find myself every so often slipping back into it, and I realize that I’m never going to get my closure or be able to move on unless I put what happened out there.”

MTV confirmed to Us Weekly in a statement on May 17 that it was working with a third-party production company “to conduct a thorough investigation.” The network said it had also “put a pause on shooting” Catfish, on which Schulman serves as both a host and executive producer.

Schulman denied Morgan’s claims in a statement to Us. “The behavior described in this video did not happen and I’m fortunate that there are a number of former colleagues who were present during this time period who are willing to speak up with the truth,” he said on May 17. “I have always been transparent about my life and would always take responsibility for my actions — but these claims are false.”

