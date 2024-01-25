Football coach Jim Harbaugh fervently pursued now-wife Sarah Feuerborn Harbaugh before they found love.

“When he first started talking to her, she wouldn’t talk to him. He chased her and chased her. Sarah says, to this day, if he hadn’t done that [they] wouldn’t be here,” Sarah’s brother, Marty Feuerborn, previously told Kansas City’s KCTV 5 News.

Jim, a former pro football player, ultimately won over Sarah and her family. They wed in January 2008 before welcoming four children together. (Jim also shares three older kids with ex-wife Miah Harbaugh.)

“I’ve got seven kids. With the older kids, people would tell me: ‘Don’t pressure them to play sports.’ And I really wanted them to play sports and be good at them,” Jim told GQ in a 2017 profile. “But I listened to what people were saying, ‘Don’t put a lot of pressure on them, to be a football player or an athlete.’ They find their own path.”

He added at the time, “And I just had an epiphany: with the 8-and-unders, I’m going to coach them like I do my own players. Not treat my kids any different than my own players, and not treat my players any different than my own kids.”

Keep scrolling for Jim and Sarah’s complete relationship timeline:

2006

Jim and Sarah met in the parking lot of a PF Changs in Las Vegas shortly after he finalized his divorce from ex-wife Miah.

“Sarah was there getting takeout. I saw her get takeout and leaving, and I went up to her and asked if I could meet her,” he recalled during a 2015 interview on HBO’s Real Sports. “She said, ‘Sure, you can meet me,’ and she gave me her phone number. I didn’t believe her at first, I thought it was one of those fake numbers.”

Jim noted that he reached out to Sarah “nine times” before she returned his phone call. “I could tell she was a winner all the way,” he gushed.

January 2008

After two years together, Jim and Sarah tied the knot.

2010

During Jim’s tenure as the Stanford University football coach, he gave Sarah a sweet shout-out during a press conference.

“I was thinking just the other night that two people in my life, my wife and our quarterback, Andrew Luck, have a lot in common in that they’re just both perfect,” Jim quipped. “With most people you say, ‘If they only didn’t do that. Or they didn’t do this.’ Or you wish they could do this, or you wish they could do that. But I don’t do that with my wife Sarah or Andrew Luck. They are just absolutely perfect the way they are. For a football coach, that’s pretty great — to have a great wife and a great quarterback.”

One year later, he became the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers. In 2013, he was photographed kissing Sarah on the sidelines ahead of the team’s game against the Arizona Cardinals.

January 2017

Jim and his family moved to Michigan in 2015 when he was hired to coach the University of Michigan’s football team. Two years later, he and Sarah welcomed their fourth baby together.

“Arriving early, weighing in at 4 lb 13 oz, with an 18 in wing span, our newest Wolverine teammate, John Harbaugh,” Jim wrote via X at the time. “Precious. God is good.”

September 2023

During a Michigan press conference, Jim praised Sarah’s choice of TV providers for their family.

“My wife got this YouTube TV, it’s like half the price of DirectTV — no offense DirectTV — but we’re over there YouTube TV now,” he quipped. “I mean, there must be 150 games to watch, so I’m in hog heaven! … And then you can go back and watch them again.”

Four months later, reports surfaced that Jim was leaving Michigan to be the new head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers.