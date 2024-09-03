Hockey star Jaromír Jágr paid tribute to former teammate Johnny Gaudreau after his tragic death.

“Honestly never thought I would be writing a post like this,” Jágr, 52, shared via Instagram on Monday, September 2. “Yes, it was my last goal in the NHL. Yes, it was quite a nice goal. Yes, it was a beautiful pass above all. Unfortunately, life can sometimes be incredibly cruel.”

He continued, “Thank you Johnny Gaudreau for being here and giving hope to all the guys with your incredible performances that even if they are not the biggest and heaviest, they can succeed at the world level in the NHL like you did. Sincere condolences to the entire family. R.I.P. you and your brother.”

Jágr’s caption accompanied a video that showed him and Gaudreau playing together for the Calgary Flames in 2018. The final goal of Jágr’s 28-year NHL career was perfectly set up by Gaudreau, helping the Czech native go out on a high note. (Gaudreau remained a professional hockey player after returning to play in his hometown, Kladno, in the Czech Republic.)

Johnny was a forward for the Columbus Blue Jackets forward when he and his brother, Matthew Gaudreau, were tragically killed after being hit by a car while biking in New Jersey on Thursday, August 29. Johnny was 31 while Matthew was 29. The driver, Sean Higgins, has since been arrested on two counts of vehicular homicide under suspicion of drunk driving.

“The Columbus Blue Jackets are shocked and devastated by this unimaginable tragedy,” the franchise posted via X on Friday morning. “Johnny was not only a great hockey player, but more significantly a loving father, son, brother and friend. We extend our heartfelt sympathies to his wife, Meredith, his children Noa and Johnny, his parents, their family and friends on the sudden death of Johnny and Matthew.”

Johnny and Meredith Gaudreau, who wed in 2021, welcomed daughter Noa in October 2022 and son Johnny in February. Matthew, who spent seven years playing minor league hockey and was head hockey coach at Gloucester Catholic High School, is survived by pregnant wife Madeline Gaudreau.

Jágr is not the only athlete to pay tribute to Johnny following his death.

“My thoughts and prayers goes out to the Gaudreau family!” NBA star LeBron James wrote via X. “May Johnny and Matthew fly high, guide/guard and bless their family’s from the heavens above.”

Matthew Tkachuk, who is currently on the Florida Panthers as a forward and was Gaudreau’s teammate on the Calgary Flames, posted a photo of the two of them via X with the caption, “Absolutely devastated. I will miss seeing that smile! RIP Hockey! love you bro.”