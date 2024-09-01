Matthew Gaudreau, who died in a tragic bike accident alongside NHL star brother Johnny Gaudreau, was excited to become a first-time father.

“The proudest dad. Matty couldn’t wait to be a dad,” Matthew’s wife, Madeline Gaudreau, wrote via Instagram on Saturday, August 31, sharing footage from their sex reveal. “He never missed an appointment.”

Madeline added, “Can’t wait to see you live through our son. … The best 14 years of my life. Can’t wait to see you again. Miss you so much.”

Madeline and Matthew announced via Instagram in June that she is pregnant with their first baby and due in December.

Two months after their announcement, Matthew died at the age of 29. He and his older brother, Johnny, were riding their bikes in New Jersey on Thursday, August 29, when they were struck by a drunk driver and killed. Johnny was 31.

After their deaths, Madeline memorialized her spouse via Instagram.

“I have no words. I just miss you. I don’t know my life without you. I have never experienced a pain like this,” she wrote via Instagram on Saturday. “I am so blessed you choose me to be your wife [and] to love me. You are the best thing about me.”

She continued, “I know you are watching down in just as much pain as I am looking up. I will keep going for you and our son. I love you so much, Matthew.”

In a second message, Madeline promised to help “carry” sister-in-law Meredith Gaudreau through their shared “extreme heartbreak.” (Meredith and Johnny, a forward for the Columbus Blue Jackets, shared daughter Noa and infant son Johnny.)

“We will forever share this extreme heartbreak and terrible bond,” Madeline wrote via Instagram early on Sunday, September 1. “However, the boys couldn’t have picked stronger women as their wives and mothers of their children. We will carry each other through every season as the boys would do for each other. They blessed us with children. Through them we will always have a part of them earth side with us forever.”

Meredith, in her own Saturday tribute, vowed to watch over Madeline and baby Tripp.

“Matty, thank you for loving our babies like your own and for being such an amazing uncle and godfather,” Meredith penned. “I can’t wait to return the honor when I become Tripp’s aunt.”

The Gaudreaus’ friends are also pitching in, setting up a GoFundMe for Madeline to cover medical and funeral expenses. The campaign has already raised over $320,000.