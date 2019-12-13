



Aw shucks! Niall Horan revealed that he and Lizzo once engaged in a flirty exchange, which involved the “Truth Hurts” singer using a daring pickup line on the Irish-born star.

“I was in London doing a radio performance in the studio,” the “Slow Hands” crooner, 26, recalled on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, December 12. “She was coming in to do an interview in the studio as well and someone said, ‘Oh, Lizzo’s here! She’d love to meet you.’”

Horan continued, “We’re passing in the corridor, I was like, ‘Ah! Lovely to meet you!’ Gave her a big hug. ‘Your voice is incredible. Your songs are amazing. You’re absolutely smashing it.’”

The former One Direction member then revealed that Lizzo bluntly dropped a flirtatious line on him. “And literally, without missing a beat, she just went, ‘You can smash this,’” he dished while clapping. He then mimicked how he dropped his jaw in shock at the time to Lizzo’s bold request.

“And I was just like, ‘Fair play,’” he said. “I actually started blushing myself!”

Lizzo’s confidence is well-known amongst her fans, especially in regards to body positivity. The “Good as Hell” singer, 31, opened up to Glamour in August about the double standard plus-sized women can receive when flaunting their figure.

“When people look at my body and be like, ‘Oh my God, she’s so brave,’ it’s like, ‘No, I’m not,’” Lizzo told the magazine at the time. “I’m just fine. I’m just me. I’m just sexy. If you saw Anne Hathaway in a bikini on a billboard, you wouldn’t call her brave. I just think there’s a double standard when it comes to women.”

The “Juice” singer added, “I don’t like it when people think it’s hard for me to see myself as beautiful. I don’t like it when people are shocked that I’m doing it.”

Earlier this year, the Grammy nominee spoke to Sam Smith for V magazine about how she’s learned to “love” her body. “No matter what angle you shoot it at, no matter the lighting, my body is just so f–king beautiful all the time,” she explained. “I may talk shit about it sometimes, but f–k. She’s still a bad bitch.”