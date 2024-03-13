Nick Cannon had a hilarious reaction when Hannah Berner joked her vibrator has the same name as his daughter.

In a TikTok shared on Tuesday, March 12, Cannon, 43, watched as Berner, 32, discussed his life as a dad to a big brood.

“The only thing more ridiculous than Nick Cannon having 11 children with different women,” Berner said, as Cannon interjected to clarify he’s a father to 12, “is what he’s naming these children.”

After Berner noted she has a particular “issue” with the moniker of his daughter Powerful Queen, she explained, “Because that is the name of my vibrator.” Cannon proceeded to spit out his drink and slammed his hand on the table as he let out a laugh.

“@NickCannon is the world’s baby daddy,” Berner captioned the post. “Shoutout to Powerful ily.”

Cannon welcomed daughter Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell in December 2020, announcing their baby news in a post via Instagram. (The pair also share sons Golden Sagon, 7, and Rise Messiah, 17 months.)

“The best gift ever,” Bell, 36, captioned the upload. “We have been surprised with… A GIRL!!!!! Powerful Queen Cannon came this week perfect timing for Christmas. So much more to share. All I can say is that Nick was my rock through the most intense yet empowering natural water birth. It was nothing but POWERFUL Merry Christmas!!!!! THANK YOU GOD.”

In addition to Cannon’s kids with Bell, he’s also a father to twins Moroccan and Monroe, 12, with ex-wife Mariah Carey; twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, 2, and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, 16 months, with Abby De La Rosa; son Legendary Love, 20 months, with Bre Tiesi; daughter Onyx Ice, 17 months, with LaNisha Cole and daughter Halo Marie, 14 months, with Alyssa Scott. (Cannon and Scott’s late son, Zen, died from cancer in December 2021 at 5 months old.)

In January, Cannon shared that he spent quality time with each of his children all in one day and gave a shout-out to daughter Powerful Queen. “Had a daddy daughter date with The Powerful Queen!!!” Cannon wrote via Instagram Story alongside a snap of him smiling for the camera while holding his daughter.

With all of his kids, Cannon divulged in December 2023 that he spends $200,000 a year taking his kids to Disneyland. “Disneyland is expensive already off [the] top if you trying to stay in the hotel,” he explained on an episode of Power 105.1’s “The Breakfast Club” radio show. “It’s not how it used to be. You gotta make reservations.”