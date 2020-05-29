A sneaking suspicion. Nick Cannon called Kylie Jenner’s alleged billionaire status into question more than a year before Forbes reclaimed her title.

The All That alum, 39, criticized the 22-year-old reality star’s standing in January 2019. “I feel there’s a little spinning there,” he said during an interview with Vlad TV. “Somebody’s publicist made a call. … If we say that she’s the equivalent of Jay-Z and it’s the No. 1 spot, it’s going to make news everywhere.”

Cannon went on to shoot down the idea that Jenner and Jay-Z, 50, were equals in wealth, since Forbes initially estimated them both to be worth $1 billion. “It’s going to be hard for me to believe that Kylie Jenner is making as much money as Jay-Z,” he noted, later adding that she must have a “great publicist.”

Coincidentally, the Masked Singer host dated the Kylie Cosmetics CEO’s sister Kim Kardashian from 2006 to 2007.

Jenner, for her part, came under fire on Friday, May 29, when Forbes published an article called “Inside Kylie Jenner’s Web of Lies — and Why She’s No Longer a Billionaire.” The business magazine claimed in the piece that “Kylie’s business is significantly smaller, and less profitable, than the family has spent years leading the cosmetics industry and media outlets, including Forbes, to believe.” Other allegations include the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star lying about company figures and forging tax returns to “look even richer.”

The Kylie Skin founder responded to the accusations via Twitter on Friday. “What am i even waking up to. i thought this was a reputable site..” she wrote. “All i see are a number of inaccurate statements and unproven assumptions lol. i’ve never asked for any title or tried to lie my way there EVER. period.”

She followed up with another post about the claims surrounding her tax returns. “’Even creating tax returns that were likely forged’ that’s your proof?” she asked. “So you just THOUGHT they were forged? like actually what am i reading.”

Jenner was named the “youngest self-made billionaire” in the world in 2019 and 2020. She launched Kylie Cosmetics in 2015 when she was 18.