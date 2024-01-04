Nick Carter has broken his silence on the death of older sister Bobbie Jean “B.J.” Carter.

The Backstreet Boys singer, 43, took to social media to honor Bobbie Jean, 41, after she died on December 23.

“It may take a lifetime to fully process the loss my family has endured over the years – most recently, with the sudden passing of our sister Bobbie Jean,” he penned on Thursday, January 4. “I am completely heartbroken.”

He added: “Thank you for all your love and kind words. We are reminded again that life is precious, fleeting and to cherish the time we have with the ones we love. I know she is finally at peace with God. I love you BJ.”

Younger sister Angel Carter, 36, shared a post on Instagram on December 24, honoring Bobbie Jean. “To my older sister Bobbie. You had a great sense of humor and a lively spirit. Growing up, I was your baby, and you were my best friend,” Angel wrote. “Life wasn’t fair to you, that I know. Sometimes, it feels like you didn’t have a shot, no matter what.”

Related: Celebrity Deaths in 2023: Stars We Lost After losing beloved stars including Barbara Walters, Kirstie Alley and Stephen “tWitch” Boss in the final days of 2022, the entertainment industry dealt with more loss in 2023. Hollywood mourned three significant losses in April: Jerry Springer, Harry Belafonte and Dancing With the Stars judge Len Goodman all died within days of his each other. […]

Bobbie Jean’s family believed that she died of cardiac arrest, a source previously told Us Weekly.

Jane Carter, their mother, announced her daughter’s death via a statement to TMZ. “I am in shock from learning of the sudden death of my daughter, Bobbie Jean; and I will need time to process the terrible reality of this happening for the third time,” Jane said. “When I am able to think clearly, I’ll release a fuller statement; but until then I would request to be left to grieve in private.”

Bobbie Jean’s passing comes one year after brother, Aaron Carter died at age 34 due to an accidental drug overdose in November 2022. Their sister Leslie Carter also died after an accidental drug overdose in January 2012. She was 25.

Related: Aaron Carter's Family Guide: Son Prince, Brother Nick and More Before his death at age 34, Aaron Carter was known for his career as a teen idol, but he wasn’t the only famous member of his family. Born in December 1987, the “I Want Candy” singer and his twin sister, Angel Carter, were the youngest members of the Carter family, which also includes Backstreet Boys […]

Aside from Jane, Nick and Angel, Bobbie is survived by her daughter, Bella, 8. In her statement, Jane went on to address the loss for Bella. “[H]owever deeply a parent feels the loss of a child, the suffering of a young child at the loss of a parent must be much greater,” she said. “So, I would ask the sympathetic to say a prayer for my precious 8-year-old granddaughter Bella, who previously lost her father and is now also left without her mother.”