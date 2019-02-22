What a way to kick off Oscars weekend! Nick Jonas covered “Shallow” ahead of A Star Is Born’s big night at the 91st annual Academy Awards, and his wife, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, captured the beautiful rendition on camera.

The 26-year-old crooner shared a black-and-white video of himself singing the tune and playing a guitar on Instagram on Thursday, February 21. “In honor of Oscar weekend,” he captioned the clip. “Such a beautiful song.” He added a camera emoji and tagged Priyanka, 36, to give her credit for recording.

The track, which Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper perform in the film, is nominated for Best Original Song at the Sunday, February 24, awards ceremony. Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt could take home the prize for music and lyrics.

Other nominees in the category include “All the Stars” from Black Panther, “I’ll Fight” from RBG, “The Place Where Lost Things Go” from Mary Poppins Returns and “When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings” from The Ballad of Buster Scruggs.

In addition, Cooper, 44, and Gaga, 32, are nominated for Best Actor in a Leading Role and Best Actress in a Leading Role, respectively. The movie is also up for Best Picture.

Multiple sources confirmed to Us Weekly on Monday, February 18, that the Jonas Brothers — Nick, along with his siblings, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas — are planning a reunion nearly six years after the boy band broke up. “After enjoying solo music success and taking time to work on passion projects, they feel that now is the right time to get back together,” a source told The Sun.

The Kingdom alum wed the Isn’t It Romantic actress in December 2018. “We haven’t changed [since marrying], strangely, because we’re still navigating being — because we didn’t even date for a long time — we’re navigating getting to know each other,” Priyanka told Us exclusively on February 11. “It’s just magical because every day is like a new feeling and a new day and you’re learning something new.”

The 91st annual Academy Awards air on ABC Sunday, February 24, at 8 p.m. ET.

