Nick Jonas Enjoys Day at Amusement Park With Daughter Malti

Nick Jonas had an adorable father-daughter date with his lovebug Malti.

The Jonas Brothers musician, 31, took to Instagram on Wednesday, June 26, to share several photos of himself and Malti, 2, whom he shares with wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas, at an amusement park in Australia.

“❤️ we met Paw Patrol,” Jonas captioned the post, which included snaps of him bending down to hug his daughter, walking hand in hand with her and posing with several characters from the kids television series PAW Patrol.

While Chopra Jonas, 41, was not present for the outing, her mom, Madhu Chopra, her pals Tamanna Dutt and Sudeep Dutt and their son, Thiaan, appeared in the post.

Related: Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's Sweetest Moments With Daughter Malti Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas have given glimpses of life with their daughter since her arrival. The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, announced Malti’s birth via Instagram in January 2022. “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate,” the pair wrote in a joint statement at the […]

Jonas is currently in Australia to visit Chopra Jonas while she films her upcoming movie The Bluff. Before Jonas arrived down under, Chopra Jonas shared a sweet Instagram photo of herself and Malti snuggled up in matching pajamas and gave her husband a shout-out in the caption.

“Her ❤️Miss u @nickjonas,” she wrote earlier this month.

“My whole world,” Jonas commented.

Chopra Jonas documented the duo’s reunion on Wednesday.

“These days 💋🌹✨🦋#thebluff 🏴‍☠️,” she captioned a carousel of Instagram photos, which included a shot of her and Jonas snuggling by a waterfront. She also shared a video that showed off several bruises on her legs acquired while doing stunts for The Bluff.

Related: Stars Injured on Set Some movie and TV stars have hurt themselves attempting their own stunts … while others have suffered injuries through no fault of their own. In one of the scariest examples, Teen Wolf alum Dylan O’Brien was seriously injured on the set of Maze Runner: The Death Cure and needed half a year to recuperate — […]

“Glamorous. Super glamorous. Like a ballerina almost, but stunts,” she said in the clip.

Chopra Jonas has previously shared evidence of minor injuries she’s gotten from The Bluff set. Earlier this month, she shared photos of two small cuts on what appeared to be her leg, a bruise near her shoulder and a large scratch on her throat. The actress plays a 19th century pirate in the film.

While The Bluff shoot means that Chopra Jonas and Jonas will be spending some time apart as they juggle their respective careers, the couple always prioritize each other and their daughter.

“We have scheduling meetings every month with all our team and we maximize our time together because it’s a priority to us,” Chopra Jonas exclusively told Us Weekly in March 2023. “Work can always be navigated, but eventually, the priority is being able to be with your family as much as you can.”

Related: Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's Relationship Timeline Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s love story is one of a kind. The twosome first got acquainted in September 2016 after the Jonas Brothers member slid into Chopra Jonas’ Twitter DMs. They continued to text from there and later connected in person at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty, where Jonas got down on […]

Chopra Jonas and Jonas tied the knot in 2018 after less than one year of dating and welcomed Malti via surrogate in 2022. Jonas has gushed about Malti inheriting her mother’s habit of not taking “herself too seriously.”

“We’re seeing it now manifest in our daughter in a way that is brilliant,” he said during a November 2023 appearance on the “Read the Room” podcast. “Her sense of humor and her ability to laugh at situations, and even her mischievous attitude, it’s great.”