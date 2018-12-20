Once a gentleman, always a gentleman! Nick Jonas shared a throwback photo of himself with his wife, Priyanka Chopra, from the 2017 Met Gala prior to their relationship alongside a picture from their wedding — and they both showed something in common.

“Rule number one,” Jonas, 26, captioned the Instagram snaps on Thursday, December 20, in which he can be seen sweetly glancing behind his back to make sure he isn’t in the way of the 36-year-old Quantico alum’s dress in both. “Never step on her train.”

Chopra took to the comments section of her beau’s post to gush, “you always knew mister!!” That same day, she followed up with a stunning picture of herself and her love writing, “And the party don’t stop.”

The top picture captured the couple’s first appearance together in May 2017, though the former boybander later insisted the newlyweds were strictly platonic at the time. “We were both wearing Ralph Lauren, and we decided to go together,” Jonas explained during an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

A year later, Us Weekly exclusively revealed that Jonas and Chopra were dating. The “Chains” crooner proposed to the Bollywood star just two months later in July 2018.

Earlier this month, the pair sealed their relationship when they wed in a lavish ceremony at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, on December 1.

They both took to social media to share gorgeous images of their multi-day celebration to Instagram with Jonas calling it the “happiest day of my life,” while Chopra gushed, “Forever starts now.”

Chopra and Jonas married a second time in a traditional Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, India on December 2.

As for the next chapter of their love story, Jonas opened up about becoming a dad during a podcast interview released on December 14. “I definitely want to be a father someday,” he dished. “I think that’s a real dream.”

