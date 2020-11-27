Nick Kroll Marries Pregnant Girlfriend Lily Kwong

Taking the next step! Nick Kroll and girlfriend Lily Kwong, who is pregnant with their first child together, revealed that they are married.

The comedian, 42, shared the news on Thanksgiving alongside a photo from their wedding. “So very thankful for @lily_kwong,” he wrote via Instagram on Thursday, November 26. In the shot, the couple held hands in front of a picturesque ocean backdrop.

Kwong, for her part, divulged that the pair tied the knot earlier this month. “So deeply thankful ♥ 11•19•20 + forever @nickkroll ♥,” she captioned the same photo on her Instagram account. “Captured by @globaliza, dress by @rushkabergman & Peter Hidalgo.”

The landscape artist announced in October that she and Kroll are expecting. “Created a little Dumpling with my forever person @nickkroll,” she gushed at the time, showing off her bare baby bump.

Earlier this month, Kwong posted a photo of the Big Mouth star cradling her belly as she kissed him on the cheek. “‘To plant a garden is to believe in tomorrow.’ – A. Hepburn BELIEVE BELIEVE BELIEVE a new day is coming,” she wrote before hinting at her pregnancy progress. “#fbf to when baby dumpling was just 19 weeks @nickkroll.”

Kroll and the Studio Lily Kwong founder began dating in 2018. Prior to their relationship, he made headlines for his romance with Amy Poehler amid her divorce from Will Arnett. “She was looking for a guy like him,” a source told Us Weekly in May 2013 of the Kroll Show alum. “She wanted a comedian who ‘gets’ her.”

The Parks and Recreation alum, 49, and Kroll made their debut as a couple the following month. “Things are going well,” an insider revealed at the time. “They have a lot of fun together obviously and are both real big fans of each other.”

Poehler then raved about the League alum in her 2014 memoir, Yes Please. “I have a boyfriend who knows how to settle me. He puts his hand on my chest and tells me boring stories,” she wrote. “On one of our first nights together, I woke up apologizing for my snoring and he pulled out two earplugs he had worn to bed so he could hear what I was saying.”

Kroll and the Saturday Night Live alum split in 2015 after two years of dating, with a source telling Us at the time that their busy schedules caused the breakup.