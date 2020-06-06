Picking sides? Nick Viall is supporting Bekah Martinez amid her disagreement with Garrett Yrigoyen over the Black Lives Matter movement.

“Bekah, you and your family are welcome for dinner at my place anytime,” the Bachelor alum, 39, wrote via Instagram on Friday, June 5.

Viall’s comment comes after Martinez, 25, criticized Yrigoyen, 31, via Instagram on Thursday, June 4, for his support of police officers as people around the world protest the death of George Floyd and police brutality. Yrigoyen noted that police officers are “still humans with raw emotion”who “make mistakes.”

“Law enforcement CHOOSES to put on a blue uniform,” Martinez responded. “Black people don’t choose to be black. Big difference. Also ‘the more brutality they face the more on edge they become’ … that’s scary as f—k. Wow wow wow. So interesting that you stay silent about black lives but just HAVE to speak out about cops. You’ve made your views known before and here’s a great reminder that not much has changed.”

Yrigoyen — who is engaged to Martinez’s friend Becca Kufrin — told the California native that she is “no longer invited over” to his home.

“I remember you saying how much you loved me to Becca and you made a mistake for judging me in the past without knowing me…needless to say you never got to know me, still don’t know me, and you’re no longer invited over,” he wrote. “P.S. I was advised to not post my caption with my black square …as I had written a message about peace, racism, and change … because I believe BLM is important, I still got ridiculed. I’m also showing my love & support for others at this time as well, and still get ridiculed. Doesn’t make me a racist nor does it take away from BLM. Try having conversations with people before judging and labeling. Love to all.”

She replied, “Lmao definitely not my words. I said ‘tell garrett I’m sorry I gave him so much s—t’ and at the time I meant it because I thought you actually cared about changing.”

Martinez later revealed that she donated $1,000 to the National Police Accountability Project in Yrigoyen’s name.

The Bachelorette alum previously faced backlash for “liking” posts that mocked Parkland shooting survivors, immigration and members of the LGBTQ community. He later apologized.