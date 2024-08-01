Nick Viall broke his silence after his former Bachelor contestant Hailey Merkt died at the age of 31 following a battle with cancer.

“On a very sad note, Hailey Merkt passed away,” Viall, 43, said during the Thursday, August, 1, episode of his “The Viall Files” podcast. “Hailey was on my season of The Bachelor. She left week 2 [and] I didn’t get to know her really well at all, but I do very much vividly remember her.”

Viall noted that he remembers Merkt as “very sweet and kind.”

“It’s just very tragic,” he said. “She struggled with a very tough battle with leukemia, it sounds like, and recently passed away.”

Related: 'The Bachelor’ Season 21 Contestants React to Hailey Merkt’s Death Members of The Bachelor season 21 cast are mourning Hailey Merkt. Hailey died at age 31 on July 26 following a battle with leukemia. Days later, news broke of her death when a post was uploaded via her Instagram honoring her. “Hailey faced this journey with unimaginable strength, grace, and selflessness,” a post via Hailey’s […]

Viall served as the season 21 lead in 2017, which ended with his engagement to Vanessa Grimaldi. After Viall and Grimaldi, 36, called it quits, he eventually moved on with now-wife Natalie Joy. They share daughter River Rose, whom they welcomed in February. On Thursday, Viall and cohost Joy, 25, sent their “love” to Merkt’s family.

“Our hearts go out to her family, who are obviously going through it,” Viall said during the episode. “It sounds like she really put up a very courageous fight and, unfortunately, she’s [no longer] with us. But, very sad to see that she passed and we’re definitely praying for her and her family.”

Merkt’s family confirmed earlier this week that the former Bachelor contestant died on July 26.

“It is with broken hearts we share that our beloved Hailey has passed away after a courageous fight for her life,” a Tuesday, July 30, statement read. “Hailey faced this journey with unimaginable strength, grace, and selflessness. Her determination, courage, and will to live surpassed every timeline the doctors gave her, and she chose to spend her final moments surrounded by loved ones and doing what she cherished most with no regrets.”

Related: ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Tragedies Over the years, several former Bachelor and Bachelorette contestants have tragically died after competing on the show. Us Weekly confirmed in April 2014 that Eric Hill, who appeared on season 10 of The Bachelorette, passed away at the age of 26 after part of his parachute collapsed while he was paragliding in Utah. The accident […]

The statement concluded: “Hailey will be profoundly missed by all who knew her. Her laughter, her love, and her vibrant spirit have left an undeniable mark on our hearts. While we grieve her loss, we find comfort in knowing that her spirit will live on in all the lives she touched.”

Many of Viall’s other Bachelor contestants including Grimaldi, Raven Gates and Liz Sandoz shared their condolences in the comments section.

“Our beautiful girl!! 💔,” Grimaldi wrote. “This news broke me. You are such a light, your beautiful big smile will always be something I remember. Always. Rest easy, friend! 🤍🕊️ Sending big hugs to your loved ones.”

Danielle Maltby, meanwhile, revealed that she was “so lucky” to have bonded with Merkt on the show.

“I count myself so lucky to know your laugh and grateful to have met and loved the realest, warmest, most beautiful soul in the weirdest of places,” Maltby, 38, replied. “Forever grateful for your friendship there and in the real world. What a force my girl, rest easy 🤍🪶 So much love to all your people.”