Members of The Bachelor season 21 cast are mourning Hailey Merkt.

Hailey died at age 31 on July 26 following a battle with leukemia. Days later, news broke of her death when a post was uploaded via her Instagram honoring her.

“Hailey faced this journey with unimaginable strength, grace, and selflessness,” a post via Hailey’s Instagram read at the time. “Her determination, courage, and will to live surpassed every timeline the doctors gave her, and she chose to spend her final moments surrounded by loved ones and doing what she cherished most with no regrets.”

Bachelor Nation met Hailey when she vied for the affections of Nick Viall during The Bachelor in 2017. Hailey was eliminated during the second week of the ABC reality series. (Nick ultimately popped the question to Vanessa Grimaldi in the 2017 finale, but the pair split later that year.)

Scroll down to see which season 21 contestants have paid tribute Hailey:

Vanessa Grimaldi

“Our beautiful girl!! 💔,” the season 21 winner wrote in the comments section. “This news broke me. You are such a light, your beautiful big smile will always be something I remember. Always. Rest easy, friend! 🤍🕊️ Sending big hugs to your loved ones xoxo.”

Raven Gates

“Oh my gosh!!! I’m so so sad to hear this 😢,” she wrote in the comments section. “I was so hoping for her recovery. Rest easy, Hailey 🤍 you’ll never be forgotten.”

The season 21 runner-up also honored Hailey via her Instagram Story, writing, “I’m stunned by this news. @haileymerkt and I connected immediately night 1 of the bachelor mansion. I was so hoping for her recovery. Rest easy, Hailey.”

In another slide, Raven reposted an Instagram photo with Hailey from 2017 alongside a dove emoji.

Danielle Maltby

“I count myself so lucky to know your laugh and grateful to have met and loved the realest, warmest, most beautiful soul in the weirdest of places 🌹forever grateful for your friendship there and in the real world…. What a force my girl, rest easy 🤍🪶 so much love to all your people,” Danielle wrote in the comments section.

Liz Sandoz

“I am so blessed I got to encounter your beautiful soul in this lifetime. Rest in peace, Hailey. ❤️❤️,” she wrote in the comments section.

Dominique Alexis

“My love, I hope you are in the most beautiful peaceful place,” Dominique wrote. “I can’t imagine that I won’t see you again but I’ll cherish every memory together. Love you 💔.”