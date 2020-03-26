Spoke too soon. Nick Viall admitted his error after Peter Weber reunited with former Bachelor contestant Kelley Flanagan in Chicago.

The “Viall Files” podcast host, 39, made headlines on March 12 when he posted a flirty photo with Flanagan, 28, on Instagram. “She’s not with Peter,” he wrote at the time.

But the tables turned when the attorney was spotted hanging out with Weber, 28, on Wednesday, March 25. As a result, Viall addressed the elephant in the room on Thursday, March 26. “I Stand Corrected,” he captioned side-by-side pics of his original post and the pilot and Flanagan goofing around.

Some fans were rooting for the Bachelor in Paradise alum and the Illinois native to date. He set the record straight on their relationship during an episode of his podcast. “I met Kelley at Chris [Harrison’s] event,” he explained. “She’s a nice person. She didn’t disappoint in person. I thought she’d be cool in person. Everyone likes to think that there’s always something going on — and there’s not.”

Viall sought out Flanagan at the gathering, according to a source. “Nick approached the group that Kelley was in and they all hung out and talked for a while,” the insider revealed to Us Weekly. “The two of them looked pretty friendly while chatting with one another.”

Meanwhile, Weber and Flanagan spent time with Bachelorette alum Dustin Kendrick in Chicago on Wednesday. “They seemed to just be hanging out on the Riverwalk,” a source told Us, noting that they did not show PDA. “They both appeared to be in a good mood and Peter was even seen dancing a little bit.”

Mykenna Dorn criticized the pair for not practicing social-distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic. “Guess they didn’t get the quarantine memo,” she commented via Instagram.

After the divisive Bachelor finale aired, Flanagan revealed whether she would consider a reconciliation with Weber. “To be honest, I think that Peter needs to figure out his own stuff for quite some time. I think that this whole process, maybe, got to him a little bit,” she told Us. “I met Peter outside of the show and he was so sweet, he was amazing, and I think that the show may have gotten to him a little bit. Right now, I think it’s time for him to just reflect on himself and figure out his own stuff, what he wants, what Peter Weber really is and his wants and needs and stuff like that, but right now he should just focus on himself and do his own thing.”

