Nick Viall and fiancée Natalie Joy are finalizing their wedding guest list but have yet to hear from his Special Forces costar Tyler Cameron.

“Ty called me and I was like, ‘Guess where I’m going?’” JoJo Siwa quipped during the Thursday, April 4, episode of “The Viall Files” podcast before Viall, 43, noted that Cameron, 31, will be appearing on the show “next week.”

Joy, 25, chimed in to ask whether Cameron is “coming to [their] wedding,” to Viall’s confusion.

“Is he really not coming?” Viall asked.

Siwa, 20, then explained Cameron’s hesitance to RSVP to the nuptials.

“I said he’s in trouble. I called him out. He says he’s trying to make it happen,” the Dance Moms alum, who met Viall and Cameron on Special Forces season 2, said. “Oh, we said you guys need to do an L.A. wedding.”

Siwa continued, “I said also, ‘I was over there last night and they said you’re trying to bail.’ He said, ‘They got me doing press and work stuff so I’m kinda screwed which is [at the] same time as Nick’s wedding. So legit no stress. All the press as much as possible. And his wedding is also in the middle of Georgia.’”

Viall and Joy have not publicly shared their wedding date, even bleeping out part of Siwa’s comments on the Thursday episode. “I’m sorry, we’re literally closer to him. We’re literally going to him,” the former Bachelor exclaimed, referring to Cameron’s home in Florida.

According to Siwa, Cameron then asked whether she was planning on attending the ceremony.

“I said, ‘For sure trying to,’” Siwa added. “I blocked it off on my calendar. If something super important for work came up that would be the only thing. JoJo is coming. I just scheduled my new music video and they wanted to schedule for [the same day] and I said no. I said, ‘I have a wedding that I’m [going to be] at.’ So, the only thing is if it is something that I literally could not do. But then we were saying that you all need to have a mini L.A. wedding.”

Viall, however, asserted that he and Joy will only have “one wedding” regardless of if it is “an inconvenience” to his guests.

Viall and Joy confirmed their relationship in January 2021 after the nurse slid into his social media DMs. After more than two years together, Viall proposed in January 2023. They welcomed their first baby, daughter River Rose, one year later in February.