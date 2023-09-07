Nick Viall is taking cues from Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt for what not to do at his upcoming wedding to Natalie Joy.

“I feel like Joe and Serena walked so I could say don’t f—king do that at my wedding,” Viall, 42, joked when recapping the event with fiancée Joy, 25, and Wells Adams during the Thursday, September 7, episode of his “The Viall Files” podcast.

Nearly one year after exchanging vows at a New York City courthouse, Amabile, 37, and Pitt, 25, got married in South Carolina on Saturday, September 2. Both Viall and Joy were in attendance while Adams, 39, officiated the ceremony.

“After going to Joe and Serena’s first class wedding — just truly exceptional,” Viall gushed. “I will say though, that there were a lot of jokes about them already being married — which I would love to avoid if we did that.”

Related: Every Bachelor Nation Engagement of 2023: Nick Viall, Hannah Ann, More Red rose bouquets for all! Bachelor Nation couples’ road to their happily ever after doesn’t always look the same, but these couples found The One in 2023. The season 21 Bachelor Nick Viall may not have found his forever love on the ABC series in 2017, but he did get another try at his happy […]

Viall and pregnant Joy noted that they are debating doing something similar so they could be legally married before their daughter is born.

“I don’t know if there were more jokes about them already being married or the [11-year] age gap between Joe and Serena,” Viall continued. Adams added, “During all the speeches, it was just nonstop Joe is an old f–k and Serena is young.”

Adams also teased, “You’re going to get a lot of those,” referring to Viall and Joy’s 18-year age difference.

Viall and Joy confirmed they were dating in January 2021 after she slid into his DMs.

“It was very romantic,” he revealed on the “Viall Files” podcast in February 2021. “We kind of kept hanging out, and she finally got to a point where she was like, ‘I want to date,’ and I was kind of like, ‘I don’t know.’ … She went and showed me exactly what I’d be missing.”

After more than two years together, Viall proposed to Joy this past January. They are currently expecting their first child together.

Related: Nick Viall and Fiancee Natalie Joy's Relationship Timeline After two seasons of The Bachelorette and his own season of The Bachelor, Nick Viall has found love with Natalie Joy. The “Viall Files” host and surgical technologist were first linked by fans in 2019, but speculation about their relationship didn’t start heating up until 2020. In February 2021, shortly after the pair first went […]

“Our biggest dream came true,” they captioned a joint Instagram post from August 8. The following month, Viall and Joy revealed that they are expecting a baby girl.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Bachelor Nation watched Viall struggle to find love on various shows in the franchise over the years. However, it seems he’s officially found The One with Joy, who has taught him “how important it is” to appreciate the little things in life.

“Whether you’re getting a coffee at a barista or you’re checking out at the grocery store, those little moments of seeing people and making them feel validated is really special on a day-to-day basis and especially in a relationship,” Viall gushed on Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast in October 2022. “Natalie knows how to get us to take time now if we’re not on the same page early on. And that helps us from not, like, letting a minor disagreement escalate into a bigger fight. That’s something I had a lot in my [past] relationships and I played just as much of a role as my exes did as well. And so, she really helps me with that.”