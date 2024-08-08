Nick Viall strayed away from discussing Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo’s divorce — until now.

“It’s getting messy. I didn’t really want to talk about this because out of respect for my friend Rachel,” Viall, 43, said during the Tuesday, August 6, episode of “The Viall Files” podcast. “But out of respect for my friend, Rachel, I’ve had enough of Bryan. …“What the f–k is going on with this guy?”

Us Weekly confirmed in January that Abasolo, 44, filed for divorce from Lindsay, 39, after four years of marriage. (The couple got engaged during the season finale of The Bachelorette season 13 in 2017.)

“Just to be clear. So, first of all, when they got divorced, he decided he wanted to go after his ex-wife, Rachel Lindsay, for spousal support,” Viall told listeners. “And then he decided, ‘Well, you should pay for me to sue you’.”

While Viall, 43, acknowledged that a discussion about spousal support often occurs in divorces, the podcast host stated it was a “f—ked up” move from Abasolo. (Lindsay first appeared on Viall’s season of The Bachelor in 2017 before becoming the Bachelorette.)

Abasolo asked Lindsay to pay spousal support in his initial filing. In May, Abasolo also requested that she pay $75,000 in legal fees, claiming that he only makes $1,300 a month. The following month, Us obtained court documents confirming that Lindsay was ordered to pay $13,257 a month in temporary spousal support, 15,000 in attorney’s fees and $5,000 for a forensic expert.

“I understand that Bryan, Rachel Lindsay’s ex-husband, has simply just taken advantage of the very outdated legal system and laws around marriage, sure,” Viall alleged. “But it doesn’t stop me from thinking something about you.”

Viall criticized Abasolo for publicly “disparaging” his estranged wife. “This has all been messy because of him,” he continued. “It seems like his side of things is, like, leaking more and more and more and trying to make her look bad.” (Abasolo and Lindsay’s court documents are available online.)

The Bachelor alum called Abasolo’s actions “gross” and begged him to “have some respect for yourself and your once ex-wife,” referring to Lindsay.

“Bryan met Rachel in his mid-30s. He was an adult man. He was educated. He was a chiropractor. He already had a life,” Viall said, in part. “Then he got married to Rachel, and all Rachel did was make him more famous, gave him a huge platform.”

Viall wondered what the “issue” is since Abasolo is “good looking,” “educated,” and “has a career.”

“He has everything going for him,” he said. “And if he couldn’t make a practice work for him and become a very profitable entrepreneur after everything that Rachel gave him.”

Viall speculated that Abasolo might not be “good at business” as he stated in docs that his practice struggled because of moves he made for Lindsay’s career.

“That’s his fault,” Viall added. “Either he’s unmotivated or not smart enough, but like Rachel gave him everything in the possible world to become something of your practice or anything else.”

Concluding the conversation, Viall stated that whatever Abasolo’s issues are, they’re not Lindsay’s “f—king problem.”

“I really don’t know the guy. All I know about him is everything I’m seeing in the press. Break up with grace, move on with your life. It didn’t work out,” Viall said, continuing to read court documents regarding their divorce. “You sound like a loser, Bryan.”