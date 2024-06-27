Nick Viall isn’t interested in the rumors about his relationship with wife Natalie Joy.

The former Bachelor, 43, seemingly acknowledged allegations about Joy, 25, during the Tuesday, June 25, episode of the “LadyGang” podcast after she was accused of being unfaithful when the couple got engaged. According to Viall, the easiest way to address rumors is to simply ignore them.

“I don’t go on [social media]. I disconnect,” he explained. “I’m just really good at protecting my mental health and the mental health of my family. And I mean it when I say it, I like to work. I’ve always liked to work. I’ve enjoyed work. The more I build the show, the less famous I want to be.”

Viall noted that he’s learned a lot about dealing with trolls after being in the public eye for several years. “You know, I’ve chosen this lane … so I just stay offline, I disconnect. I don’t read comments,” he continued.

Despite his attempts to ignore the criticism, Viall acknowledged that he’s “aware of a ton of rumors about” his life, adding, “I know that I’m unaware of 90 percent more because I don’t read it.”

When Keltie Knight pointed out that bringing Joy on as his “Viall Files” podcast cohost opened them up to even more scrutiny, Viall said his wife has “gotten much better” at dealing with the comments. He argued that engaging with the rumors only makes things worse.

“Like, how many people have promoted bulls—t rumors about themselves only to deny it?” he said. “It blows my mind. … Listen, I’m human. As much as I say to stay offline, I’ve had my moments of weakness. I had to get better and better at this … you just move on.”

Speculation surrounding Viall and his wife initially surfaced on Reddit and escalated after Perfect Match star Harry Jowsey referenced the cheating rumors in a recent Instagram reply. (Us Weekly reached out to Viall’s team for comment.)

When a fan claimed Jowsey, 27, was “getting roasted” by Viall, the Netflix star wrote in response, “He can’t keep his d—k out of his mouth 😂 50 year old man gossiping about people in their 20’s dating, he should be more focused on his wife cheating on him and repairing that then [sic] worrying about me 😂😂.”

Joy, for her part, appeared to subtly address the drama on the Wednesday, June 26, episode of “The Viall Files” podcast, noting that men always get “the benefit of the doubt” on reality TV — and in real life. “Women just don’t ever get the benefit of the doubt,” she explained. “And it’s like, ‘Shame, shame, shame, shame, shame,’ on women. But, like, men, it’s like, ‘They’re men,’ like, ‘Men will be men.’”

Viall and Joy got engaged in January 2023 after more than two years of dating. The couple welcomed their daughter, River Rose, in February and tied the knot in April.

“Husband and Wife,” the pair captioned a joint Instagram post following their Georgia nuptials. The slideshow featured sweet photos of the spouses posing with their daughter underneath a floral archway and sharing kisses next to a pair of horses.

Viall celebrated his first month as a married man by sharing more wedding pics via Instagram in May, writing, “Love calling you my wife. 1 month ❤️.”