A sticky Bachelor Nation situation! After Vanessa Grimaldi broke down about potentially not being invited to Jared Haibon and Ashley Iaconetti’s wedding, seemingly pointing fingers at her ex-fiancé, Nick Viall, the former Bachelor responded.

“Huh?? That person isn’t me,” Viall, 38, wrote in the comments section of E! News’ post about Grimaldi’s remarks on Saturday, April 20. “Ashley and Jared’s wedding is Ashley and Jared days. Looking forward to enjoying the day with them and everyone they want to celebrate it with.”

The Wisconsin native’s rebuttal came after Grimaldi, 31, learned she’s not going to be extended an invite to Haibon and Iaconetti’s upcoming nuptials, in which Viall will serve as a groomsman, during an episode of their “Help! I Suck at Dating With Dean, Vanessa and Jared” podcast.

“Does this mean I’m not invited to the wedding?” the special education teacher asked, to which Haibon, 30, replied: “Can we all just settle down for a minute? We haven’t even — we’re going through the guest list right now. We’re just figuring everything out.”

Though Grimaldi seemed to take the news fine at first, she later revisited the subject, and broke down in tears. “I’m just sad,” she said. “I totally get it … I mean I assume, I mean, I understand and I guess, I don’t want to make an ass of myself by making an assumption, but I assume it’s because of a particular person and I get that, and like I said, I’m not mad, I’m not anything, I’m mostly just sad.”

Haibon told Grimaldi that while he would “never want to make” her sad, he also explained that he has to concentrate on making sure his wedding day is about him and Iaconetti, 31.

“It’s like I vouched for you guys, and I know he has too, and I just, I don’t want this to become about me,” the Canada native continued. “I want an absolutely amazing wedding day for you guys, and if that means me watching from afar, then, like, that’s what it is. But I don’t want this to be about me. I’m just saying, like, of course I would have loved to have witnessed the love that you guys have for each other and be there to see it official, but I guess I don’t need to be a part of the wedding day to see the love you guys do have for each other.”

Viall proposed to Grimaldi on the season 21 finale of The Bachelor in March 2017, but the two called it quits in August of that same year. Haibon and Iaconetti, meanwhile, announced their engagement in June 2018 and are set to wed this summer.

