Single state of mind! Nick Viall may be on the market, but he’s still celebrating Valentine’s Day.

The former Bachelor, 38, hilariously threw shade at happy couples on Thursday, February 14, in an Instagram video of himself painting while shirtless.

“Hello, everybody. Happy Valentine’s Day. For all of you lovers out there, congratulations, you can suck it,” he teased in the clip as he stood next to a blank canvas and prepared to channel artist Bob Ross. “For all of the people who are alone, like myself, I thought we would do a happy little painting, because why not?”

Viall then painted an impressive image of nature as relaxing music played in the background. “Happy Valentine’s day. Remember, there are no mistakes, only happy accidents,” he captioned the video. “Which is of course what she said… and Bob #valentinesday2018 #bobross.”

Although the Bachelor in Paradise alum is by himself on Cupid’s special day, his ex-fiancée, Vanessa Grimaldi, celebrated the holiday with boyfriend Josh Wolfe. Us Weekly confirmed the pair’s romance in January and, days later, the special education teacher, 31, made it Instagram official.

“Surround yourself with love, everyday,” the No Better You founder — who got engaged to Viall on his season’s finale in November 2016 before splitting in August 2017 — captioned an Instagram photo on Thursday of Wolfe and his nephew kissing her cheeks. “#Happyvalentinesday #loveeveryday.”

Although Viall has yet to meet his special someone, he’s happy that his ex is in a new relationship. “I heard through the grapevine but we don’t have any contact, but I think that’s great,” the “Viall Files” podcast host exclusively told Us on Tuesday, February 12. “I wish her the best. I’m glad she’s found someone to spend some time with.”

The Natural Habits creator also revealed to Us that he’s planning on spending Valentine’s Day with “other single friends” and “not pine about being utterly alone.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!