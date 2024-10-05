Nicola Peltz Beckham has praised her husband Brooklyn after he added two very sentimental tattoos to his ink collection.

The Cloud 23 CEO showed off a photo of two animals tattooed on Brooklyn’s body, sharing the sentimental meaning via her Instagram Story on Friday, October 4.

“@brooklynpeltzbeckham got a turtle for my grandpa next to my naunni’s bunny,” Nicola, 29, wrote over the image. “Now they’re together forever. means the world to me.”

Nicola’s grandmother, affectinately known as “Naunni” passed away in May this year. At the time Nicola revealed she was “so broken” after the loss as she paid tribute to her late grandmother via Instagram.

“I feel like I will never have the right words because I just don’t believe you’re gone. I really pray so hard you’re at peace right now,” Nicola wrote. “I still don’t understand where you went. I just wish you stayed with me longer, there was so much I wanted to do with you. I wanted to be with you all summer. I’m sad you will never get to meet my kids, hug me, talk to me or watch any other movies I make.”

She continued: “I’m so heartbroken and miss you so much. I’m so lucky you were my Naunni. You raised the most perfect daughter that I’m lucky enough to call my mom, which is my biggest gift in life.”

Nicola and Brooklyn, 25, were first linked in October 2019 before hard-launching their relationship via Instagram in January 2020.

The couple became engaged less than a year into their relationship and tied the knot in a lavish, star-studded ceremony in Florida in April 2022.

Brooklyn’s famous parents, David and Victoria “Posh Spice” Beckham attended the wedding. Brooklyn’s siblings, Romeo, 22, Cruz, 19, and Harper, 13, all served as part of the bridal party.

The enthusiastic chef previously told Us Weekly that his dad has shared some sage marital advice with him after he tied the knot with Nicola.

“My dad was just always [like] look, ‘Just always treat her like a princess,’” Brooklyn exclusively told Us Weekly in September 2023.

He added that David also told him to “Just talk and have fun. Enjoy each other and just work and do you guys’ thing.”

Brooklyn shared some of his own words of wisdom when it came to nurturing a happy and healthy relationship.

“I think one of probably the most important things that you can do in your life is find that someone and don’t let ’em go,” Brooklyn told Us that same month. “I married my best friend, so it’s just easy, fun. She’s always there for me. I’m always there for her. We support each other more than anyone. She’s the best. We’re very happy. First year has been great.”