Not that impressed. Nicole Kidman opened up about her daughters’ interest — or lack thereof — in awards season.

After Kidman, 51 — who’s nominated for a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama for her work in Destroyer — revealed that “getting dressed up” was one of her favorite parts about this particular time of the year, she admitted that her children, Sunday, 10, and Faith, 8, whom she shares with husband Keith Urban, don’t always feel the same way. “They’re sometimes interested [in helping me get ready] and sometimes not,” the Big Little Lies star told Us Weekly and other reporters at the AACTA Awards on Friday, January 4. “It depends on what toys they’re playing with and what play dates they have over.”

During the 2017 awards season, the Australian actress thanked her young kids, along with her spouse, after she won her first Emmy for her role on the HBO hit.

“I have two little girls, Sunday and Faith, and my darling Keith, who I ask to help me pursue this artistic path and they have to sacrifice so much for it,” the Boy Erased star gushed during her acceptance speech for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series. “So this is yours. I want my little girls to have this on their shelf and to look at it and go, ‘Every time my mama didn’t put me to bed, it is because of this.’ I got something.”

Kidman also shares two adopted children, daughter Isabella, 26, and son Connor, 23, with ex-husband Tom Cruise.

Reporting by Antonia Blyth

