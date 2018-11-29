What divorce rumors? Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi gushed over her husband, Jionni LaValle, in honor of their 4th wedding anniversary.

“Happy anniversary to the love of my life. You are my everything and I’m so excited for what the future holds for us as a couple and as parents,” the 31-year-old Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star captioned a series of photos from their 2014 nuptials on Thursday, November 29, via Instagram.

She added: “There’s no one else I would rather be on this journey with than you, hunnie. @jlavalle5 ❤️.”

Polizzi and LaValle, 31, tied the knot at the Venetian in Garfield, New Jersey, on November 29, 2014. The pair are parents of son Lorenzo, 6, and daughter Giovanna, 4. Earlier this month, the twosome announced that they are expecting their third child together.

“What I’m thankful for this Thanksgiving #family,” Polizzi captioned a photo of her two kids holding a sonogram on November 22. The reality TV personality opened up exclusively to Us earlier this year about trying for baby No. 3.

“We get our wine, we order pizza and then we go into our spare room,” she told Us in October about the couple’s monthly date nights. “We stay up till 3 o’clock in the morning just watching Netflix and getting drunk and trying to have a baby.”

Back in January, LaValle fought back against reports that he and Polizzi’s marriage was in trouble because he did not appear on the Jersey Shore reunion series. “My wife is a reality star and works hard at that, that’s what she does. We ARE not divorced,” he wrote in part via Instagram. “For the HATERS I hope this message finds you and confuses you even more about life and for the FANS of my wife and her show …I got your back!!! God Bless Yas!”

Polizzi also clapped back at marriage critics during an interview with Us in April.

“I’m still proudly wearing my ring. I love him to death. I think people worry because we never take pictures together and post on Instagram,” she explained. “He hates pictures, he hates this fame life. He likes to be quiet and reserved, which humbles me. So, I think if I don’t take pictures with him or I don’t share my life with him, people are like, ‘Are you still with your husband?’ I don’t need to share with the world what me and my husband are going through. We are totally fine. We don’t post our life on social media, but I love him to death and he’s my best friend and he’s just a little shy so leave him alone.”

