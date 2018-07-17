There’s a side effect for … that? Nikki Bella admitted that John Cena’s sex scenes kept her from masturbating.

The Total Bellas star, 34, opened up about her then-fiancé getting intimate with other women onscreen during the Sunday, July 15, episode of the E! reality series. “Imagine watching your man do a sex scene and have the world world see his big butt,” she said. “You know you get visuals. I swear, I couldn’t masturbate forever because I just think of that scene.”

Cena previously came clean about Bella’s reaction to him filming a particularly raunchy scene with Amy Schumer for their 2015 film, Trainwreck. “Honestly, I didn’t think I’d get the part and I kept putting it off, not telling Nicole and not having the discussion of, ‘Hey, there may be some graphic scenes,’” the actor, 41, said during an appearance on Conan in April 2016. “So, I got it. And I couldn’t say no. So I kind of walked in one day and was like, ‘Hey, I’m kind of just doing this,’ and that was the wrong approach.”

He elaborated: “I mean, she has such beautiful brown eyes and they glowed with red hellfire. And like she has such a great smile, but she turned into the Alien and the Predator at once. [Instead of asking for permission,] it was more like a forgiveness thing and, note to all you guys out there, that’s a bad approach.”

Cena later showed off his bare bum again in Blockers, which was released in April of this year.

Bella addressed her relationship status with her ex — they called off their engagement after six years together — during a Bella Twins vlog earlier this month. “Right now, we’re just friends,” the reality star explained. “We are both working on each other and trying to work on us, and we talk every day.” (Us Weekly broke the news of their split in April.)

She continued: “He is not only my best friend, but he truly is one of the best people I have ever met, and he has patience with me and he has really taught me a lot over the last few months. I think one of those things is an inner strength that I thought I had, but didn’t realize how strong I had it.”

However, a source told Us in June that the couple is putting the effort in to get their relationship back on track. “There has been no discussion about a wedding. They’re not officially engaged again,” the insider said. “They are working on their relationship day by day. There’s nothing going on more than them trying to figure out their situation.”

