Nikki Bella: How ‘Keeper’ John Cena Was Romantic When We Were Apart

Trying to keep that spark. Months before announcing their split, Nikki Bella revealed how John Cena kept the romance alive despite their hectic schedules.

“He’s the best. I was supposed to be on his Ferdinand world tour,” she told Us Weekly at the Dress for Success holiday event in November 2017. “It was my birthday, he left me the cutest card, but then I found a few other cards that he’d hidden. It’s the cutest. When we’re on the road and he beats me home, I will always have a dozen roses and just some card that talks about my week every time I get home. Hand-written and sometimes he’ll get crayons and actually draw them.”

She added: “[He’s] a keeper. I guess I was a really good girl.”

Last month, Cena told Us that the pair would go “months” without seeing each other.

As previously reported, Cena, 40, popped the question during Wrestlemania 33 after five years of dating last year.

“He will 100 percent do what I want. John wants to get married tomorrow. If I said, ‘Hey let’s go elope, let’s just go to the courthouse,’ he would do it in a heartbeat,” Bella, 34, told Us at the event. “We’d have to make sure the prenup was all locked in, but other than that, it’s really cute.”

One year after their engagement, however, the WWE stars would confirm their split exclusively to Us Weekly.

“She’s in a place where she’s just exhausted by some of the things going on in the relationship. John is the love of her life [and] she adores him. They still speak. It’s just very hard. But right now, she has to focus on herself,” an insider told Us.

The source noted that “John is a mess” about the breakup, and while Bella isn’t happy, “she is not devastated.” The estranged couple were set to tie the knot next month.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!