Cringe! Nikki Bella joked about her split from John Cena on TV, and audience members had a surprising reaction.

The 34-year-old Total Bellas star appeared on the Wednesday, July 25, episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon with sister Brie Bella, during which they explained what’s different about growing up with a twin. “Well, when we were young, we would breakup with boyfriends for each other. That was a plus,” Nikki told Jimmy Fallon.

Brie, also 34, added: “We never had to go through like the emotions of a breakup because I was like, ‘You wanna dump the guy? Cool.’ I’d be like, ‘Hello? Yeah, not into you. Sorry.’ And then I would just go on with my day, no hurt feelings, and she’d be like, ‘Did you do it?’ and I’m like, ‘Yeah, you’re good.’”

That’s when Nikki quipped, “Where were you a few months ago?” The Tonight Show audience appeared to not be on board with her joke, letting out an overwhelming groan. The reality star tried to recover with a “just kidding” and “sorry.”

“That would’ve been a hard phone call,” Brie pointed out.

Nikki later referenced her breakup again when discussing the difficulties of watching her relationship end on the E! reality series. “This season’s been really painful for me,” she noted. “To like just relive, it’s been super tough.”

Us Weekly broke the news in April that the couple had broken off their engagement after six years together. Nikki insisted that she and Cena, 41, are not back together during a Bella Twins vlog earlier this month. “Right now, we’re just friends,” she said at the time. “We are both working on each other and trying to work on us, and we talk every day.”

“It sucks,” Cena told Entertainment Tonight shortly after the two called it quits. “There’s no other way to say [it]. I love Nicole with all my heart, and that’s that.”

For now, Nikki and the Trainwreck actor are focused on repairing their romance. “There has been no discussion about a wedding. They’re not officially engaged again,” a source close to the pair told Us in June. “They are working on their relationship day by day. There’s nothing going on more than them trying to figure out their situation.”

Nikki revealed during the Sunday, July 22, episode of Total Bellas that wedding planning put a strain on her relationship: “Anything that’s wedding-related, it just… I feel like I’m continuing to grow more apart from John and I should be growing closer to him.”

