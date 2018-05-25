Pre-wedding jitters? Months before calling off her engagement to John Cena, Nikki Bella and her family went wedding dress shopping, and it was all captured for the Sunday, May 27, episode of Total Bellas. While her family, including sister Brie Bella, couldn’t be more excited, she’s just not feeling it.

“Finally, my sister is trying on wedding dresses! I am so excited to be here ’cause Nicole has been dreaming about this moment forever, so hopefully we find the one,” Brie says in the clip while the family enters the store. However, after trying on two dresses that her family loved, Nikki couldn’t get into it.

“I thought you’re supposed to be excited for this. Like when you watch the movies or all I’ll hear from my friends is like, ‘Oh my gosh, greatest day! Break out the champagne!’ And like for me, I’m just like, ‘Let’s make this quick.’ There’s just something that’s not feeling right,” Nikki, 34, says in the sneak peek.

Us Weekly broke the news in April that Nikki had called off her engagement to Cena after six years together. In an exclusive interview with Us, she revealed that the wedding planning got to be too much for the pair. “I didn’t realize that wedding planning was going to be the best form of therapy out there, that it was just going to make these feelings that I’ve stored away for the past six years come to life,” she said in the interview. “So I just had to hit them head on and now the cameras are rolling.”

On May 14, Cena, 41, revealed he’s hopeful that they will get back together. “I love her. I want to be with her. I want to make her my wife. I want to be the father of her children. I just want us to work,” he said on the Today Show.

Total Bellas airs on E! Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

