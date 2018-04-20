Ready to get back to reality. Nikki Bella is gearing up for her first appearance since calling off her engagement to John Cena less than one week ago.

The 34-year-old Total Diva is set to host the Nirvana Food and Wine Festival at the Sanctuary on Camelback Resort in Arizona on Saturday, April 21, with sister Brie Bella, according to AZCentral.com. The website also notes that the event — titled Rosé Parté — will feature celebrity chef Guy Fieri.

This will be the first public outing for Nikki since she and the 40-year-old WWE champion exclusively confirmed to Us Weekly on Sunday, April 15, that they would not be going forward with their upcoming nuptials.

“While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another,” the former couple told Us in a joint statement at the time. “We ask that you respect our privacy during this time in our lives.”

Later that same week, an insider revealed exclusively to Us that Nikki and Cena “could get back together in a year.” The insider added: “Nikki hit a point where she was just exhausted by the relationship. She’s sad but not devastated. She’s in a great place with her career, but needs some time to figure everything out.”

Nikki, meanwhile, has remained silent on social media since the news broke.

For more on their split, pick up the latest issue of Us Weekly on newsstands now.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!