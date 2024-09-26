Nikki Garcia’s twin sister, Brie Garcia, has seemingly responded to the news that Artem Chigvintsev will not be charged with domestic violence.

On Wednesday, September 25, Brie, 40, shared a cryptic quote in her Instagram Stories that read: “The truth always comes out in the end, no matter how hard anyone tries to hide it or stop it. Lies are just a temporary delay to the inevitable.”

Meanwhile, Chigvintsev — Nikki’s estranged husband — spoke out for the first time since his August 29 arrest for domestic violence in Napa County, California, following an alleged incident with Nikki.

“I am incredibly relieved and grateful that the domestic violence charges against me have been dropped,” the Dancing With the Stars pro, 42, wrote Wednesday via his Instagram Story. “This has been an extremely difficult time for me. I am thankful that the truth has prevailed.”

The day before Chigvintsev made his statement, Us Weekly confirmed that Napa County District Attorney Allison Haley had decided not to file charges in connection with his arrest after a “thorough review” of the investigation and “evaluation of the evidence” presented to the DA’s office.

In a 911 dispatch tape obtained by TMZ on August 30, Chigvintsev alleged that Nikki had thrown a shoe at him and he needed medical attention. He later called back stating that “no medical is needed,” per the dispatcher.

Napa Valley Sheriff PIO Henry Wofford told Us afterward that he “had an opportunity to speak to the victim, noting that Chigvintsev “was arrested without incident” The sheriff added: “He was not fighting or combative.” The police did not release the identity of the victim.

Chigvintsev was quickly released on $25,000 bail but did not go back to living with his spouse. “They are not living under the same roof,” a source exclusively told Us earlier this month. “Nikki, [her sister] Brie and their family are too strong to let this slide and to let this kind of behavior be OK,” the insider noted.

Us confirmed that Nikki, who wed Chigvintsev in 2022, filed to end their marriage on September 11.

“Nikki Garcia has filed for divorce,” her rep told Us in a statement the following day. “She continues to ask for privacy for her and her family at this time.”

In response, Chigvintsev filed his own paperwork on September 13 and requested joint custody of their son Matteo, 4. Nikki has asked for sole custody of their child.

Earlier this week, Brie shared a family update with listeners of “The Nikki & Brie Show” podcast.

“Nikki isn’t here because, as you all know, she’s going through something personal in her life, and she just asks for her privacy for her and her family, so we’re going to give that,” Brie said on the Monday, September 23, episode. “But she sees all the support and love, and we are always grateful for all of your love and support, so thank you all for that.”