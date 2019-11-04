



The struggle is certainly real! Noah Centineo hilariously documented his attempt at taking a shower after undergoing knee replacement surgery.

The To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before star, 23, uploaded dozens of videos on his Instagram Stories on Sunday, November 3, as he stripped down to a pair of black shorts and lathered himself up in a leg brace.

“Most ridiculous shower adventure of all time on my story,” he captioned a shirtless photo on his page.

Centineo’s adventure started with him lying on a couch before grabbing crutches and walking up the stairs of his home for the first time since he dislocated his knee during a basketball game earlier this month.

“Wait, we ain’t practiced this,” he said with a laugh as he approached the staircase.

A man who appeared to be the actor’s physical therapist instructed him to “double-touch” each step rather than being ambitious and skipping ahead. “Bitch, I’m mobile,” Centineo excitedly shouted.

Once upstairs, the therapist started wrapping the Charlie’s Angels star’s brace in a garbage bag before realizing that Centineo had to remove his pants and change into swim trunks. The Fosters alum’s new girlfriend, Alexis Ren, watched the entire debacle unfold, occasionally popping in front of the camera as she helped set up everything he needed in the bathroom.

“Listen, if you happen to catch a glimpse of what’s going on here, remember, I’m a grower, not a shower!” Centineo joked to his 17.4 million Instagram followers as he undressed.

Eventually, he made it to his shower and took a seat on the bench. He removed the shower head to wash his legs, quipping, “This is the saddest thing I’ve ever seen in my life.”

“Listen, guys, I’m figuring this out real time with you. You know what I’m saying? This is all real time,” he continued. “Just trying to clean, you know. My mom’s coming over later. My sister and her boyfriend are coming over. I gotta look nice!”

After finishing his shower, Centineo sat down on the steps and crawled his way downstairs with his injured leg resting on a pillow.

Us Weekly broke the news in September that the Miami native and Ren, 22, are dating. The couple made their red carpet debut at the UNICEF Masquerade Ball in West Hollywood on October 26.