The New York Police Department shut down a report that Sean “Diddy” Combs was the subject of an investigation after Cassie filed a sexual assault and abuse lawsuit against him on Thursday, November 16.

“There is no such investigation, at present,” the organization’s Deputy Commissioner, Public Information told Us Weekly on Friday, November 17. “The NYPD always treats allegations of sexual assault and rape extremely seriously, and urges anyone who has been a victim to file a police report so that support and services can be offered to survivors and a comprehensive investigation can be conducted.”

TMZ previously reported that access to an NYPD case against Diddy was “locked” due to its sensitive nature.

The false investigation report came one day after news broke that Cassie was suing Diddy, her former collaborator and on-again, off-again boyfriend.

In the lawsuit, obtained by Us, Cassie is referred to as a “victim of sex trafficking,” claiming that Diddy forced her to have sex with male prostitutes on camera, insisted she take drugs, and that Cassie was beaten by Diddy in high-end hotels and his homes across the country. Cassie also accused Diddy of forcibly raping her in 2018.

“After years in silence and darkness, I am finally ready to tell my story, and to speak up on behalf of myself and for the benefit of other women who face violence and abuse in their relationships,” she said in a statement to The New York Times on Thursday, November 16.

Diddy’s lawyer, Ben Brafman, told the outlet that his client “vehemently denies these offensive and outrageous allegations,” noting, “For the past six months, Mr. Combs has been subjected to Ms. Ventura’s persistent demand of $30 million, under the threat of writing a damaging book about their relationship, which was unequivocally rejected as blatant blackmail.”

Brafman continued: “Despite withdrawing her initial threat, Ms. Ventura has now resorted to filing a lawsuit riddled with baseless and outrageous lies, aiming to tarnish Mr. Combs’s reputation and seeking a payday.”

Cassie’s legal team, meanwhile, claimed that she rejected an eight-figure offer from Diddy made in an attempt “to silence her.”

In the lawsuit, Cassie also claimed Diddy was “so angry” upon learning she began dating Kid Cudi in 2012 that he threatened to blow up the musician’s car. “Around that time, Kid Cudi’s car exploded in his driveway,” her court docs state. A spokesperson for Cudi, 39, told the NY Times on Thursday that Cassie’s claim was “all true.”

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).