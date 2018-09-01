Forget about wearing your heart on your sleeve — Offset is taking it on the chin! The Migos rapper debuted new ink on Saturday, September 1, revealing he’d gotten a tattoo on the side of his face in honor of Kulture, his daughter with wife Cardi B.

Offset, 26, showed off his new ink in a series of Instagram Stories, revealing cursive script spelling out his 1-month-old’s name that runs from just under his ear and across his cheek to his chin.

He also pointed out a tattoo on his other cheek in honor of his youngest son, Kody, 3, whose mom is Oriel Jamie, saying he was “gonna put an angel on top of him.”

Offset then showed off a large shoulder tattoo in honor of his eldest son, Jordan, 8, who he shares with Justine Wilson. “All kids tatted,” he captioned the video. “Don’t play with me.”

Offset also has a daughter named Kalea, whose mom is rapper Shyna L’Amour.

The singer got a tattoo of his wife’s name on his neck in January. It’s positioned under an image of the animated Powerpuff Girls character Buttercup.

Offset proposed to the “Bodak Yellow” rapper onstage in Philadelphia last October, presenting her with an 8-carat engagement ring. She later revealed that they’d secretly wed in September. “We woke up and decided to get married. … I said I do, with no dress no make up and no ring! … at least ya can stop saying i had a baby out of wedlock,” Cardi, 25, tweeted in June. The couple welcomed Kulture on July 10.

