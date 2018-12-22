Offset is ready to become a new man. The Migos rapper took to Instagram on Friday, December 21, to share an inspirational post hours after reuniting with his estranged wife, Cardi B.

The Culture artist, 27, captioned a picture of himself decked out in a silver outfit complete with a face mask along with words that closely mimicked the late Michael Jackson’s “Man in the Mirror” tune about becoming a better person.

“I’m searching for the man in the mirror,” Offset wrote, paraphrasing the 1988 hit. “I’m telling him to change his ways.”

Earlier that same day, Offset reportedly attended the “Money” rapper’s Electric Holiday festival show at the Convention Center in San Juan, Puerto Rico. TMZ published video of a masked man believed to be the “Bad and Boujee” rapper watching the concert and leaving a backstage area following her set.

The exes — who split earlier this month and share 5-month-old daughter, Kulture — sparked reconciliation speculation when they were spotted jet-skiing in Puerto Rico on Friday. The Bronx native had her arms wrapped around the waist of her shirtless husband and was all smiles during the outing.

Offset has been begging Cardi to take him back since she announced their split in a since-deleted Instagram video on December 4. After posting public declarations on social media, he surprised her on stage with a floral arrangement that read “Take Me Back Cardi” during her Rolling Loud Festival performance on December 15.

Though fans were quick to condemn Offset for his PDA, Cardi came to his defense. “Violating my baby father isn’t going to make me feel any better, because at the end of the day, that’s still family,” she said in an Instagram live video hours after the incident.

A source told Us earlier this month that the former couple “will spend Christmas together … for their daughter.” The insider added that just because they’ll be with each other for the holidays, “doesn’t mean she is going to take him back.”

