Oliver Hudson and Robyn Lively are known, partly, because of their relationships to their famous siblings. While they wouldn’t have it any other way, there is a bit of “envy” for that major level of fame.

“There’s always a part of me that’s like, ‘F—k man, why can’t I do that,’” Oliver, 47, admitted during an episode of his “Sibling Revelry” podcast, released on Tuesday, April 9. “‘I want to do a role like that. I want to work with people like that. I want to make that kind of money. I don’t want to be f—king hustling for everything.’”

Oliver, whose younger siblings include Kate Hudson and Wyatt Russell, noted that he’s “happy” for their success but is “not ashamed to admit that I have envy” about their fame.

Robyn, 52, said “totally” understands where Oliver is coming from.

“My sister’s life is a lot,” she admitted, referring to younger sister Blake Lively. “It’s a lot of work to maintain that. It really is. … Of all of us, she was the most unexpected one to hit that kind of fame because she was so shy.”

Oliver joked that he’ll “take” their money but the level of fame that Kate and Blake endure is “too gnarly and intrusive” for him.

“It’s a totally different life, it’s a totally different world,” Robyn said, acknowledging in the podcast that there is a lot of public interest in both Blake, husband Ryan Reynolds and the couple’s four kids. “I don’t know if I could handle that, I really don’t. Do I have those same feelings where I’m like, ‘Ugh she’s getting to work with so-and-so,’ that’s so amazing. Honestly, I am so proud of her. Everything she’s gotten and she has, she’s earned.”

She added, “I don’t have that piece where I’m envious and wishing it were me. In a healthy way, I do think oh I would die to work with so-and-so. That I do, because I’ve been in this industry for so long.”

Robyn explained that she’s more accustomed to working on “low budget indies” and admitted people are often “clueless” on set. On the other hand, Kate and Blake work on more high-profile projects.

As of late, Oliver has been candid about his life growing up in the public eye — most notably with a famous family. After making headlines about having “trauma” from growing up with famous mom Goldie Hawn, Oliver was forced to clarify his comments.

“I’m even afraid to talk about it to inflame this even more, because everything is taken so far out of context,” he said during the podcast episode on April 1. “If you listen to the whole thing, it’s more about my child feelings in that moment rather than me and how I feel about Mom as a parent.”

He continued: “I don’t know who I would be without my mother. I can’t even fathom it. The love that I have for her and the respect and the reverence that I have for her is beyond anything.”