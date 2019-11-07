



A spooky surprise! Olivia Munn revealed in a new interview that she did not intend to publicly debut her relationship with her boyfriend, Tucker Roberts, just yet.

“I went to my girlfriend’s Halloween party. Did not know there would be a photographer there,” the actress, 39, told Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, November 6. “I thought it was just her photographer for her house. I had no idea.”

Sure enough, photos quickly surfaced online of the couple partying it up at Bea Åkerlund and Miranda Dickson’s A Day of the Dead Celebration in Los Angeles on Saturday, November 2. Munn and Roberts, 29, dressed as Danny McBride and Edi Patterson’s characters from HBO’s The Righteous Gemstones, Jesse and Judy Gemstone. The Newsroom alum also ended up sharing her own pictures on Instagram.

“The day started with my stylist, who helped pull all the outfits together, saying, ‘You have to post this,’” Munn told ET. “And I said, ‘I don’t post about [my relationship] on Instagram.’ And she’s like, ‘But it’s just so good!’ And I asked [Tucker] and he was like, ‘Well, the costumes are really good.’”

Ultimately, the former Daily Show correspondent decided to go for it.

“I needed to have Jesse Gemstone with me [for the photo] because my outfit on its own wouldn’t really make sense,” she explained. “It actually turned out really great because Edi Patterson and I … started following each other and now we’re texting and now we’re friends. … At the end of the day, I became friends with Edi and I’m super excited about that. It was worth it.”

Munn and the Philadelphia Fusion president were first spotted together in December 2018, a year and a half after she and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers ended their three-year relationship.

These days, the Oklahoma native’s personal life is going better than ever — but she does not see marriage or a family in the near future.

“I have two dogs, two cats, so that’s a lot just with the animals. I don’t have kids. I mean, honestly, it’s a lot. I can’t imagine,” she told ET on Wednesday. “I’ve really come to a realization with myself that I’m already in my happily ever after. And if I want to have kids or want to get married then I’ll do that, but it has to add to my life, you know? … I already love my life as it is. I’m excited about anything that might come my way, but I’ve already reached the pinnacle for me, what I think happiness should look like.”